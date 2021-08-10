Cancel
New Haven, CT

Newhallville Kicks Off Weekly Summer Music And Arts Festival

By Sophie Sonnenfeld
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
Newhallville neighbors gathered at the Learning Corridor Saturday afternoon to enjoy jazz, art, and an interactive drum circle, for the first week of a concert series that is scheduled to run through September.

Every Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. local artists, musicians, and speakers are slated to perform and engage with Newhallville neighbors in the community-transformed crossroads at Shelton Avenue and Hazel Street.

The festival was organized by The Perfect Blend President and Founder Jeanette Sykes. Sykes has been working to pull the festival together for the last few months. “We really wanted to make sure we had the right artists. I want local people, I want homegrown,” she said.

Sykes landed local gospel, R&B, and dance performers to come each Saturday.

Since the pandemic was so isolating, Sykes said, it is important to pull the neighborhood together. “It’s all about healing and connecting our community together.”

Sykes said she also wanted to give kids in the neighborhood something fun to do. As advertised on flyers they distributed through the neighborhood, she said, “It’s a family affair!”

Under a tent, Sykes put out buckets of beads and crafts for kids. In the next few Saturdays, a team of local artists will help kids make personalized notebooks and do face painting for kids as well.

Between music and dance performances, a lineup of speakers for the Saturday events includes State Rep. Robyn Porter, State Sen. Gary Winfield, and Alders Steve Winter and Kim Edwards. “We want to make sure they can give some inspiration and also make sure people can get to see and know them. They need to know what they’re doing.”

Sykes plans to incorporate food trucks with ice cream and fried dough at the next Saturday events.

Mike Battle is running the sound equipment for the summer festival. “We try to be a part of everything for the neighbors and for the people because we’ve got a lot going wrong today. And so we try to bring everyone together and show we can beat this” he said.

Battle added that he hopes the festival will help “to raise up kindness and goodness. So we can be together as one, stop the violence, and show that we can all get along and do things in a peaceful way.”

At a table with works by artist Zona Taylor, Hamden resident Christine Batts was admiring a painting of a pit bull. She said she wanted to get it for her brother-in-law. He is in the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, which has a pit bull as its mascot.

Batts drove by the festival after studying for an exam in New Haven. She said she pulled over when she saw tents set up and people gathered in the Learning Corridor. “I’m so glad I came this way!” she said.

Batts wandered over to watch musician Gamaliel “Gammy” Moses perform.

Moses led an interactive drum circle and spoke about the tradition of Caribbean drumming.

Earlier in the afternoon, William Fluker and his band played jazz for the neighborhood. Fluker lives in North Haven and teaches music at Davis Street Arts and Academics Interdistrict Magnet School in New Haven.

Fluker grew up in Washington, D.C., where he said community music festivals are the norm: “I felt that this was missing here.”

“I’ve been looking for this kind of thing for a long time,” Fluker said. “Music is essential. It brings cultures together. It’s a language.”

After the summer festival, Sykes said, she is planning to start working on a Fall Fest in October and Holiday Lights Festival in December for Newhallville.

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

