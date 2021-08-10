Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Global Cadaver Bags Market To Reach $959.1 Million By 2026

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cadaver Bags - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 10; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 4362 Companies: 95 - Players covered include CEABIS; EIHF Isofroid; Mopec; Mortech Manufacturing; Peerless Plastics Mortuary; Roftek Ltd T/A Flexmort; Span Surgical Co. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Material Type (PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester, Other Material Types); End-Use (Hospitals, Mortuary, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass ™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Cadaver Bags Market to Reach $959.1 Million by 2026Cadaver bags, also known as mortuary bags or body bags, are non-porous bags designed specifically to enclose human bodies for storage and transportation. They are also referred to as a cadaver pouch or human remains pouch. Cadaver bags are primarily used for transporting human remains from hospitals or their place of discovery to a mortuary or a funeral home. Cadaver bags are also used for storage of corpses within morgues, hospitals and anatomy labs. The bags are designed to prevent leakage of body fluid from human remains during transport. The rising COVID-19 death toll across the globe promises lucrative growth opportunities for the global cadaver bags market. Increasing death toll and short supplies of body bags are prompting various hospitals to shift their attention towards Chinese companies. Chinese suppliers of cadaver or body bags are witnessing notable spike in demand for body bags owing to increasing COVID-19 death toll. As the management and disposal of human remains involves many individuals and a variety of agencies, safe handling of such remains necessitates the adoption of safety standards that ensure protection of all stakeholders. In the context of epidemic outbreaks, proper strategies must be implemented to minimize the risk of infection in individuals handling the bodies of deceased persons. Thus, the universal use of cadaver bags or body bags is recommended for transport and storage of human remains as a hygienic measure to facilitate infection control and prevent leakage. Bodies are placed in a leak proof zip bag with a transparent section that allows family members to view the face of the deceased without exposing them to infection from the cadaver. Body bags are designed for single use and hence are not re-usable.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cadaver Bags estimated at US$618 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$959.1 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period. PVC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$441.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyethylene segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $311.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $43.9 Million by 2026The Cadaver Bags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$311.3 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.9 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.

Developed regions including the US, Canada, Japan and Europe, represent the primary revenue contributors for the world cadaver bags market. Repeated waves of COVID-19 infections in the US and European countries such as Italy, Spain, etc. are propelling the need for cadaver bags. In addition, the US and other developed regions are typically characterized by well-established healthcare infrastructure and wider access to care services offered through hospitals, clinics, and commercial diagnostics centres. Further, these countries are also characterized by higher healthcare awareness among population, and consumer affluence, which strongly influence the demand for care and diagnostics services. Growing prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, cancer and heart disease, and ageing population also perk up the demand for care services. Due to massive healthcare infrastructure and huge demand for care services, deployment and usage of various types of healthcare equipment and supplies remains high in the developed countries.

Nylon Segment to Reach $126.2 Million by 2026In the global Nylon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$72.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$113.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass PlatformOur MarketGlass ™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cadaver-bags-market-to-reach-959-1-million-by-2026--301350956.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#Market Segments#Gia#Mopec#Mortech Manufacturing#Roftek Ltd T#Span Surgical Co#Polyethylene#Nylon Polyester#Marketglass Platform#Chinese#Cagr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
China
Country
Spain
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Related
Softwareatlantanews.net

Sales Coaching Software Market is Booming Worldwide with SalesLoft, Chorus.ai, LevelEleven

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Sales Coaching Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are SalesLoft, Chorus.ai, LevelEleven, Lessonly, Gong & Brainshark etc.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Phycocyanin Market Expected to Reach $409.8 Million by 2030-Allied Market Research

Increase in adoption of phycocyanin as alternative for synthetic colors, awareness regarding the health hazard due to consumption of synthetic color, ingredients and food additives are likely to increase the demand for phycocyanin. Furthermore, increase use of phycocyanin in biomedical, pharmaceutical and cosmetic due to its therapeutic efficacy and significant protein content are showing the positive growth during the forecast period.
Agriculturehoustonmirror.com

Smart Agriculture Market Share 2021: Trends, Technological Advancements, Future Growth And Forecast to 2031

InsightSLICE research on "Smart Agriculture Market By Component, Agriculture Type, Farm Size and Geography- Size, Share, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031″ gives bits of knowledge on key turns of events, business systems, research and improvement exercises, inventory network examination, cutthroat scene, and market share research. Global Smart Agriculture market was...
Marketstimebusinessnews.com

Short Bowel Syndrome Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025

The report on the global short bowel syndrome market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global short bowel syndrome market to grow with a CAGR of 21.0% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on short bowel syndrome market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.
Marketscommunitynewscorp.com

Global Retrieval Bag Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Analysis, Trends, Overview and Segmentation 2027

MarketsandResearch.biz has declared the arrival of another research named Global Retrieval Bag Market from 2021 to 2027, which will cover territorial and overall market information and is required to make remarkable valuation somewhere in the range of 2021 and 2027. This market is altogether investigated in the research. The research inspects the market’s abilities, openings, constraints, drivers, and overall Retrieval Bag industry patterns. It contains an assortment of significant parts of the business’ present remuneration. The research likewise considers market division and the tremendous scope of beneficial possibilities accessible in the area.
IndustryMedagadget.com

Global Europe prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC) market is projected to reach USD 398.9 million & Exhibit 10.9% CAGR | Fortune Business Insights

The Europe prothrombin complex concentrate market size is projected to reach USD 398.9 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The substantial advantages offered by prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC) will be the primary driving force behind this market’s growth, forecasts Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (4-factor PCC and 3-factor PCC), By Application (Acquired Coagulation Deficiency and Congenital Coagulation Deficiency and By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others), 2020-2027”. PCC (factor IX complex) is a medication comprising blood clotting factors II, IX, and X, indicated for treating bleeding in patients with hemophilia B. This line of treatment offers a host of benefits, especially when compared to Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP), a leading anticoagulation-reversal therapy.
Marketscommunitynewscorp.com

Global Smart Grid Sensors Market valuation to reach maximum by 2026

The research report titled “Global Smart Grid Sensors Market valuation to reach maximum by 2026” and published by “Zion Market Research” is an in-depth and dedicated scrutiny of the existing stats of the global Smart Grid Sensors Market entailing the numerous facets pertinent to statistics and growth of the business. The report segregated into diverse sections to simplify the comprehension of the included data and thus, market dynamics. It encompasses all the major competitors and players Aclara Technologies LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Toshiba Corporation, QinetiQ Group PLC, Sentient Energy, Inc., Siemens AG involved in the global Smart Grid Sensors Market along with the various features relating to the market players like company profiles, supply chain value, product specifications, market shares, and so on. Also, the report entails the major strategic market developments, comprising R&D activities, collaborations, new product launch, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, M&A, and presence & expansion extent of these prominent players on the global and regional scale. In addition, it comprises the systematic examination of business strategies for expansion of the prominent Smart Grid Sensors Market players.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Renowned epidemiologist says the world 'is closer to the beginning than the end' of the pandemic and warns Indian 'Delta' Covid variant is 'maybe the most contagious virus' ever

A renowned epidemiologist says the coronavirus pandemic is far from over due to not enough vaccines being available for every country. Dr Larry Brilliant, who was a medical officer in the World Health Organization's (WHO) smallpox eradication program, says not enough people around the globe have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CyberVein (CVT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.91 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $62,210.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

WebDollar (WEBD) Market Cap Reaches $5.96 Million

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $138,143.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Cap Reaches $16.06 Million

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC. Filecoin...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Iranian intelligence plot reaches US soil — and should complicate negotiations

In mid-July, the Department of Justice charged that the Islamic Republic of Iran directed four intelligence operatives to kidnap Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American journalist, from her home in Brooklyn, N.Y. The alleged plot against the Voice of America reporter is the most audacious on American soil since Iran sought to assassinate Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States in 2011 at a restaurant two miles from the White House.
Aerospace & DefenseEntrepreneur

Goodbye to Acapulco, Cancun and Cabo San Lucas: NASA warns that this is how Mexican beaches will sink

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. A new tool from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration ( NASA ) makes it possible to predict how much sea level will rise due to the effects of climate change. The bad news is that the Mexican coastline could be swallowed up by the sea and iconic places like Los Cabos, Acapulco, Manzanillo and the entire Mexican Caribbean would be seriously affected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy