Embry-Riddle to Become First Florida College to Offer Environmentally Friendly Robotic Delivery Service

Cottontail eco-friendly bamboo toilet paper is now available for free same-day delivery in select areas. MENIFEE, Calif., Aug, 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cottontail bamboo toilet tissue is now available for free same-day delivery in Temecula, Murrieta, Menifee and other select South Riverside County cities on all online orders placed at Cottontailusa.com before 3 p.m. local time. The new service is being offered directly to consumers and businesses, and will expand to other areas in the coming months. The service is expected to be available to 50 percent of Riverside County by the end of 2021, including Riverside the most populous city in the Inland Empire.