Embry-Riddle to Become First Florida College to Offer Environmentally Friendly Robotic Delivery Service

By Mike Cavaliere
erau.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University order food on campus this semester, their deliveries will arrive by an unexpected source – a robot. Starship Technologies rolled out its robot food delivery service today on Embry Riddle’s Daytona Beach Campus, making it the first university in Florida to offer automated delivery robot service to its students. On-demand, zero-emission deliveries will now be part of the dining options offered by food service provider Sodexo, providing a greener way for Eagles to score quick meals.

news.erau.edu

Technologyroboticstomorrow.com

Kiwibot and Sodexo Bring Pioneering Robotic Food Delivery Services to Three University Campuses

The collaboration represents a major milestone in Kiwibot’s journey to expand to over 50 locations over the course of the next three years. [Los Angeles, CA/10 August] - Kiwibot, a robotic last-mile delivery company, today announces its partnership with Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company, with the purpose of expanding its robotic fleet to drive the future of smart university campuses. This August, robot deliveries will be available at three campuses in the US: New Mexico State University, Loyola Marymount University, California, and Gonzaga University, Washington.
Technologyfreightwaves.com

Delivery robots are coming to a college dorm near you

If you look up while walking on a college campus, you’ll most likely see a flurry of activity – students riding to class on bikes, athletes zipping around on scooters, Subway sandwiches and Frappuccinos cruising around on miniature delivery robots — hold on, what?. You read that correctly. There’s a...
Technologyfoodservicedirector.com

Sodexo adds robot delivery to more college campuses

Sodexo is bringing robot delivery to four more colleges as campuses ramp up for the coming school year. New Mexico State University, Loyola Marymount University in California and Gonzaga University in Washington will each be getting a fleet of deliverers through a partnership with robotics company Kiwibot, while Starship Technologies is providing the robots for Sodexo’s dining program at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida.
Daytona Beach, FLretailtechinnovationhub.com

Starship Technologies adds more universities to robot delivery service

Starship Technologies is to begin an autonomous delivery service on four additional US college campuses: University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), University of Kentucky (UK), University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Daytona Beach, FL campus. All of these universities are the first in their respective states to offer...
TechnologyQSR Web

Sodexo, Kiwibot team to provide robot food delivery to U.S. colleges

Sodexo has partnered with Kiwibot, a robotic last-mile delivery company, to deliver meals at three campuses this month: New Mexico State University, Loyola Marymount University, California and Gonzaga University, Washington. Kiwibot offers full remote and in-field customer support to businesses and integrates with point-of-sale to distribute food products via robots....
Technologyfox35orlando.com

Food-delivering robots get to work at Embry-Riddle in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's Daytona Beach campus can now get their food delivered by a robot. The university partnered with Starship Technologies to roll out 20 robots this month that can deliver food to students via an app. "They can get food delivered to their...
PoliticsCourier News

Nature Fluent begins offering free same-day delivery of its eco-friendly Cottontail bamboo toilet paper

Cottontail eco-friendly bamboo toilet paper is now available for free same-day delivery in select areas. MENIFEE, Calif., Aug, 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cottontail bamboo toilet tissue is now available for free same-day delivery in Temecula, Murrieta, Menifee and other select South Riverside County cities on all online orders placed at Cottontailusa.com before 3 p.m. local time. The new service is being offered directly to consumers and businesses, and will expand to other areas in the coming months. The service is expected to be available to 50 percent of Riverside County by the end of 2021, including Riverside the most populous city in the Inland Empire.
TechnologyZDNet

Robots head to college in fall

If you (or a family member) is heading to college this fall, you should brace for something unexpected. Robots are coming to college campuses and often to dorm rooms as on-campus delivery takes off. A leader in the space has been Starship Technologies, which is adding four additional college campuses...
Florida Statechainstoreage.com

Amazon to open robotics hub, five delivery stations in Florida

Amazon is dramatically increasing its supply chain infrastructure in the Sunshine State, including a new robotics fulfillment center. The e-tail giant is opening six new buildings in Florida to support operations closer to customers – a robotics fulfillment center and five new delivery stations. In total, Amazon expects the six facilities to create more than 2,000 full-time jobs in the state.
Advocacyhypebeast.com

Voice Will Launch the First Environmentally Friendly NFT Platform

A carbon-neutral platform, where no crypto is needed. Voice is an emerging company that will be launching the first environmentally friendly NFT platform later this month. The service is carbon-neutral and allows one to use a credit card, instead of the typical cryptocurrency needed for purchase. Photographer Misan Harriman is...
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Grubhub and Ohio State partner for new robot food delivery service

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University students will be joined by food-delivery robots this semester. It’s a project sophomore Abbie Silone is excited to be a part of. “They're smart. We’re constantly working on them every day,” said Silone. Silone is a computer and information science major working with OSU’s...
Softwareutahbusiness.com

GuideCX becomes first client onboarding software to offer time tracking

Draper — GuideCX®, the premier client onboarding software, is improving its platform for business professionals everywhere with new time-tracking and resource-management features designed to simplify project management. The tools assist users in realizing actual implementation costs through the proper allocation of time and resources. As the first client onboarding-specific tool...
Ohio Statemyfox28columbus.com

Ohio State University launches autonomous delivery robots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s the future of food delivery. New on the Ohio State University campus are autonomous food delivery robots. The Rovers are built by Yandex and the food delivery service is done through a partnership with Grubhub. To launch, there will be 50 Rovers on campus. Rovers...
Worldtechweez.com

Equitel Becomes Fifth Kenya Provider to Offer 4G Services

Equitel, Equity Group’s mobile virtual network operator, has announced the launch of LTE or 4G services, making it the fifth telco to run such a service in the country after Safaricom, Airtel, Telkom and Faiba. Commenting on the launch of the new 4G service, Finserve Africa Managing Director, Lanre Bamisebi,...
Technologynddist.com

The Carbon Footprint of Delivery with Robots, Automated Vehicles

In the last few years, delivery robots and drones have popped up around the U.S., occasionally rolling, walking or flying up to people’s doorsteps to drop off packages. But one consideration that needs to be addressed before widely adopting autonomous technologies is their environmental impact. Now, researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology show that automating residential package transport doesn’t influence the greenhouse gas footprint as much as the delivery van’s size and type.
Chinacybersecdn.com

Chinese Government Will Begin to Stockpile Zero-Days in September

The Associated Press published on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 that on September 1, 2021 a new law in China requires all Chinese citizens finding a Zero-Day Vulnerability to provide within 48 hours the details to the Chinese government. A Chinese citizen must NOT give or sell the information to third parties outside of China (apart from the product’s manufacturer).

