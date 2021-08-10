Embry-Riddle to Become First Florida College to Offer Environmentally Friendly Robotic Delivery Service
When students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University order food on campus this semester, their deliveries will arrive by an unexpected source – a robot. Starship Technologies rolled out its robot food delivery service today on Embry Riddle’s Daytona Beach Campus, making it the first university in Florida to offer automated delivery robot service to its students. On-demand, zero-emission deliveries will now be part of the dining options offered by food service provider Sodexo, providing a greener way for Eagles to score quick meals.news.erau.edu
Comments / 0