India Elevators Market Report 2021: Increasing Urbanization, Augmented Government Support, And Entrance Of Foreign Players In The Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Elevators Market, By Type of Carriage (Passenger, Freight and Others), By Type of Machinery (Traction and Hydraulic), By Type of Elevator Door (Automatic and Manual), By Weight, By End User, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Elevators Market stood at USD 1351.53 million in FY2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% until FY2027, owing to the increasing urbanization, augmented government support, and entrance of foreign players in the market.

Moreover, with the growing number of high-rise commercial and residential buildings across the country, the need for high-speed traction elevators is increasing tremendously, which in turn is pushing product demand over the coming years.The Indian Elevators Market can be segmented based on the Type of Carriage, Type of Machinery, Type of Elevator Door, Weight, End-User, Region and Company. Based on Type of Carriage, the market can be segmented into Passenger, Freight and Others. Passenger type of carriage is expected to lead the market as these types of lifts are specifically designed to give the passengers a sense of comfort and spaciousness and moreover are highly recommended when it comes to installation in residential and commercial areas.Based on Type of Machinery, the market can be segmented into Traction and Hydraulic. The market is anticipated to be dominated by the traction sector in the study period owing to their high energy efficiency and faster speed in comparison to hydraulic type of machinery.Based on Type of Elevator Door the market can be bifurcated into Automatic and Manual. The automatic segment dominates the market and will continue its dominance in the forecast period as well due to high durability and retentive functional life of elevators with automatic doors.Based on Weight holding capacity, the market can be segmented into Up to 350 kg, Up to 550 kg, Up to 750 kg, Up to 1150 kg, and More than 1150 kg. Up to 550 segment is expected to lead the market in the forecast period because they are highly preferred in residential and commercial sectors and can carry a decent number of passengers, hence saving time.Based on end-user, the market can be apportioned into Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Government Institution. Residential segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period as more property owners have started to consider seriously the aesthetical value of their buildings' elevators in order to ensure that they make the best first impression on visitors and clients.

The companies operating in the market are focusing on expansion and mergers & collaborations to increase their share in the market. Some of the players in the Indian Elevators Market include

  • KONE Elevator India Private Limited
  • Johnson Lifts India Private Limited
  • Schindler India Pvt Ltd
  • OTIS Elevator Company ( India) Ltd
  • ThyssenKrupp Elevator ( India) Pvt Ltd
  • Mitsubishi Elevator India Pvt Ltd
  • Fujitec India Pvt Ltd
  • Escon Pvt Ltd
  • Hitachi Lift India Pvt Ltd
  • Blue Star Elevator Pvt Ltd
  • Express Lift Ltd
  • Omega Elevators
  • Eros Elevators Pvt Ltd
  • Orbis Elevators Co Ltd
  • Supreme Elevators & Company

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020
  • Base Year: FY2021
  • Estimated Year: FY2022E
  • Forecast Period: FY2023F-FY2027F

India Elevators Market, By Type of Carriage:

  • Passenger
  • Freight
  • Others

India Elevators Market, By Type of Machinery:

  • Traction
  • Hydraulic

India Elevators Market, By Type of Elevators Door:

  • Automatic
  • Manual

India Elevators Market, By Weight:

  • Up to 350 kg
  • Up to 550 kg
  • Up to 750 kg
  • Up to 1150 kg
  • More than 1150 kg

India Elevators Market, End-User:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial
  • Government Institution

India Elevators Market, By Region:

  • South
  • West
  • North
  • East

India Elevators Market, By Cities:

  • Mumbai
  • Bangalore
  • Hyderabad
  • Noida
  • Chennai
  • Gurgaon
  • Delhi
  • Navi Mumbai
  • Pune
  • Ahmedabad
  • Thane
  • Kolkata
  • Other Cities

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview2. Research Methodology3. Executive Summary4. Voice of Customer5. Global Elevators Market Overview6. India Elevators Market Landscape7. India Elevators Market Outlook8. India Residential Elevators Market Outlook9. India Commercial Elevators Market Outlook10. India Industrial Elevators Market Outlook11. India Government Institution Elevators Market Outlook12. India Escalators Market Outlook13. India Elevators and Escalators Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) Market Outlook14. Market Dynamics15. Market Trends & Developments16. Policy & Regulatory Framework17. Impact of COVID-19 on India Elevators & Escalators Market18. India Economic Profile19. Competitive Landscape20. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rxtmgj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-elevators-market-report-2021-increasing-urbanization-augmented-government-support-and-entrance-of-foreign-players-in-the-market-301352332.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

