Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Dominion Energy Sets Ambitious Carbon-Reduction Vehicle Goals

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (D) - Get Report today announced a suite of carbon-reduction goals that will transform the fleet of more than 8,600 vehicles that serves millions of customers across 16 states. The Green Fleet initiative will help Dominion Energy achieve its goal of net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions, while showing the way for clean-energy progress in the transportation sector, the largest contributor of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.

Among Dominion Energy's commitments:

  • 75% of passenger vehicles, including sedans and SUVs, will be converted to electric power by 2030.
  • 50% of work vehicles - from full-size pickups and bucket trucks to forklifts and ATVs - will be converted by 2030 to plug-ins, battery electric vehicles, or vehicles fueled by cleaner-burning alternatives, such as hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and compressed natural gas. In the transition, the company will make use of trucks equipped with emissions-reducing ePTO (Electric Power Takeoff) systems.
  • 100% of all new vehicles - from sedans to heavy-duty vehicles - purchased will be powered either by electricity or alternative fuels, after 2030.

"Dominion Energy is proud to make these commitments to help lower our greenhouse gas footprint," said Diane Leopold, Dominion Energy's chief operating officer. "Over the years we have made significant progress cutting carbon and methane emissions in our operations to help us reach our goal of net zero. But we wanted to go even further by slashing emissions from our vehicle fleets, too, while simultaneously developing the infrastructure needed to support EV charging access more broadly."

Dominion Energy is a member of the Electric Highway Coalition, an alliance working to ensure the U.S. has the infrastructure to support the growing number of EVs on America's roadways. The company is piloting an autonomous electric shuttle serving local retail and is deploying 50 electric school buses. And the company is investing in increased EV charging capabilities for single and multifamily homes, workplaces and a variety of public charging options, including transit locations such as airports.

In support of the goals announced today, the company will expand infrastructure supporting EV charging and alternative fuels at local offices and other facilities.

With these goals, the company for the first time has a unified approach to carbon reduction for its vehicles.

"We know our customers and shareholders have heightened expectations about our role in society," said Wendy Wellener, Dominion Energy's vice president of shared services. "They are telling us that they want a company that is mindful of its impact on the world around us. They want a company that leads on clean energy. But they also want safe, reliable and affordable service. We are listening. And we believe this initiative, which drives change across the states where we do business, meets those expectations."

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-sets-ambitious-carbon-reduction-vehicle-goals-301352326.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Green Fleet#The U S#Dominion Energy#Dominion Energy#Ev#Nyse#Dominionenergy Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Solar Power To Solve Sticky Sewage Sludge Problem

Municipal sewage sludge ranks high upon the list of things that are sure in life, right alongside death and taxes. The good news is that it can be dried and re-used as fertilizer, or upcycled into various forms of renewable energy. The bad news is that all these processes require energy, which can put you right back at square one in the fight against global warming. One way out of the energy-sludge matrix is solar power, and the US Department of Energy is betting $3 million that the sun can shine its sustainability light on wastewater treatment plants all across the nation.
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California Produces 6th Most Wind Energy

“Meteoric” is one way to describe wind energy’s rise to the top of America’s renewable energy industry. Amid repeated calls from scientists and activists to undertake measures to curb global warming, lawmakers, politicians, and the energy industry have responded. Foremost in that effort is the call for carbon-free energy production via alternative energy sources like wind and solar. Many states have followed suit, with governors from coast to coast implementing wide-ranging initiatives meant to gradually reduce the carbon footprint of power generation in the coming years.
Irving, TXalbuquerquenews.net

Chevron, Exxon to use existing plants to manufacture renewable fuels

IRVING, Texas: Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corporation are seeking to develop renewable fuels by converting their existing manufacturing plants. The two largest oil firms in America are enthusiastic about sustainable fuel production, however, are looking to avoid spending billion of dollars in reorganizing operations when manufacturing new fuels, according to officials.
EnvironmentBirmingham Star

'Blue hydrogen may harm climate more than fossil fuel'

Washington [US], August 13 (ANI): A new research by Cornell and Stanford University says that blue hydrogen may harm the climate more than burning fossil fuel. Blue hydrogen -- an energy source that involves a process for making hydrogen by using methane in natural gas -- is being lauded as clean, green energy to help reduce global warming.
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Blue hydrogen - what is it, and should it replace natural gas?

Blue hydrogen is often touted as a low-carbon fuel for generating electricity and storing energy, powering cars, trucks and trains and heating buildings. But according to a new report by Cornell and Stanford University researchers in the US, it may be no better for the climate - and potentially a fair bit worse - than continuing to use fossil natural gas, which currently keeps 85% of UK homes warm. In the US, about half of all homes use natural gas for space and water heating.
Smithfield, VAmeatpoultry.com

Smithfield Foods J.V. completes manure-powered tech installations

SMITHFIELD, VA. – Smithfield Foods announced that manure-to-energy technology was installed on nearly all of the company’s Northern Missouri hog finishing farms. The project is a joint venture of Smithfield and Roeslein Alternative Energy (RAE) called Monarch Bioenergy. The technology captures methane emissions and converts them into carbon-negative renewable natural...
Canton, OHJonesboro Sun

Hydrogen-powered vehicles: A realistic path to clean energy?

CANTON, Ohio — Each morning at a transit facility in Canton, Ohio, more than a dozen buses pull up to a fueling station before fanning out to their routes in this city south of Cleveland. The buses – made by El Dorado National and owned by the Stark Area Regional...
Holland, MIHolland Sentinel

Committee will propose new carbon emissions goals for Holland

HOLLAND — A committee that has been reviewing the city of Holland's energy goals for nearly a year is preparing to make recommendations to the Holland City Council this fall. The proposed changes to Holland's Community Energy Plan would accelerate Holland's carbon emissions cuts by 20 years, projecting a 50...
Energy Industryperfumerflavorist.com

DSM Signs Renewable Energy Agreement with Ørsted

Royal DSM plans to operate on 100% renewable electricity throughout North America by the end of 2021 after signing a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Ørsted A/S. The PPA signed with Ørsted will contribute to the financing of a solar energy facility in Texas. This will provide an additional renewable electricity capacity of approximately 920,000 MWh for the U.S. energy grid each year, equivalent to the needs of 100,000 homes, of which DSM will utilize a portion.
Environmenttechnologynetworks.com

"Clean" Blue Hydrogen May Be More Environmentally Harmful Than Gas or Coal

“Blue” hydrogen – an energy source that involves a process for making hydrogen by using methane in natural gas – is being lauded by many as a clean, green energy to help reduce global warming. But Cornell and Stanford University researchers believe it may harm the climate more than burning fossil fuel.
Energy Industryeenews.net

Transmission for renewables in largest power market may cost $3B

The operator of the nation’s largest wholesale electricity market — PJM Interconnection LLC — estimates $2.2 billion to $3.2 billion of transmission upgrades will be needed to help states in the region meet renewable energy and offshore wind goals over the next decade and a half. PJM published the study...
California Stateutilitydive.com

California greenlights first-of-its-kind energy code to encourage electrified buildings

The California Energy Commission (CEC) on Wednesday adopted energy efficiency standards for newly constructed and renovated buildings that stakeholders say are the country's first statewide building code that strongly incentivizes all-electric construction. The 2022 Energy Code approved by the commission includes elements that encourage electric heat pump technology for space...
Environmentnaturalgasworld.com

Oil & gas industry "part of climate change solution"

The CEO of Australian upstream industry group APPEA responds to the IPCC AR6 report on global warming. Some people are surprised to hear me say, as chief executive of the body that represents the oil and gas industry, that we need to keep acting to address climate change. Anyone reading...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

TechnipFMC dives into seabed mineral extraction to support energy transition

TechnipFMC dives into seabed mineral extraction to support energy transition. A specialist in offshore oil and gas exploration, TechnipFMC is diving into seabed mineral extraction to support the energy transition. The company has taken a minority stake investment in global maritime industry group Loke Marine Minerals. The partnership aims to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy