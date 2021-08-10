Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

On National 811 Day, Homeowners And Contractors Reminded To Call 811 To Help Keep Their Communities And Neighborhoods Safe

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Tomorrow, Wednesday 8/11 is National Safe Digging Day, serving as a reminder to PG&E customers, contractors and anyone digging to call 811 a minimum of two business days prior to starting any digging project, no matter how large or small. 811 is a free service for anyone planning to dig. Utility workers will respond at no cost to you and mark the location of any underground lines. Making that free call will help avoid injuries, property damage and costly repairs.

Warmer weather months see an increase in digging projects, and unfortunately many of those projects are proceeding without a free call to 811 to have underground utilities marked for project sites. In fact, throughout PG&E's service area of Northern and Central California:

  • 57 percent of all third-party dig-ins 2021 have been due to contractors and homeowners failing to call 811 before digging
  • In 91 percent of residential/homeowner dig-ins, 811 was not called
  • The average cost to repair damaged utility lines for a residential dig-in is $3,500
  • Some leading causes of homeowner/residential dig-ins include: building or replacing a fence, gardening and landscaping, planting a tree or removing a stump, sewer and irrigation work and building a deck or patio

As part of 811 Day, PG&E will be conducting 811 Safe Digging Webinars on Wednesday, August 11 at 7:00 A.M. and 3:30 P.M. and on Saturday, August 14 at 9:00 A.M. Customers can join to learn about the 811 process and how to safely dig once all underground lines have been marked. There will also be a live Q&A session as part of each webinar. To access the webinars, visit pge.com/811.

"Calling 811 before your digging project, no matter how large or small, to have the location of underground utility lines marked will help keep you, your families and neighbors safe and connected to essential utility services," said Joe Forline, senior vice president of Gas Operations for PG&E. "811 is a free service, and calling 811 and digging safely will help both homeowners and contractors avoid costly repair bills that can be in the thousands of dollars."

Utility lines can be shallow, sometimes only a few inches below the surface, due to erosion, previous digging projects and uneven surfaces. Utility lines need to be properly marked because even when digging only a few inches or digging in a location that's previously been marked, the risk of striking an underground utility line still exists. A call to 811 is the best safeguard and the first line of defense to preventing strikes on underground utility lines.

When calling 811, homeowners and contractors are connected to USA North, the local one call center, which notifies the appropriate utility companies of their intent to dig. Requests for a single address can also be made online at 811express.com. Professional locators then arrive at the digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint or both. Underground Service Alert of Northern/Central California and Nevada (USA North) is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will provide Spanish and other translation services.

Key Facts

  • In 2020, there were over 1,400 third-party dig-ins on PG&E's underground infrastructure across Northern and Central California.
  • Of the over 1,400 dig-ins, nearly 800 resulted from not using 811 to have gas and electric lines marked in advance.
  • Of the third-party (customers or construction crews) dig-ins to PG&E's lines in 2020, residential dig-ins accounted for 31%.
  • In 91% of residential dig-ins, 811 was not called in advance.

PG&E Safe Digging Tips

  • Mark project area in white: Identify the digging location by drawing a box around the area using white paint, white stakes, white flags, white chalk or even white baking flour.
  • Call 811 or submit an online request a minimum of two working days before digging: Be prepared to provide the address and general location of the project, project start date and type of digging activity. PG&E and other utilities will identify underground facilities in the area for free. Requests can be submitted a maximum of 14 days prior to the start of the project.
  • Dig safely: Use hand tools when digging within 24 inches of the outside edge of underground lines. Leave utility flags, stakes or paint marks in place until the project is finished. Backfill and compact the soil.
  • Be aware of signs of a natural gas leak: Smell for a "rotten egg" odor, listen for hissing, whistling or roaring sounds and look for dirt spraying into the air, bubbling in a pond or creek and dead/dying vegetation in an otherwise moist area.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (PCG) - Get Report, is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005776/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Safe Digging Day#Q A#Gas Operations#Usa North#Spanish#Dig Ins#Pg E Corporation#Pcg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
abc57.com

Homeowners with a constantly flooded neighborhood getting a buyout option

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- More than a dozen homeowners in the Jewel Woods Neighborhood of South Bend have been offered a buyout option for their properties in a grant from FEMA due to constant, extreme flooding that invades the area. The neighborhood has seen severe flooding in 2016 and 2018...
Pennsylvania StateCourier-Express

National Fuel reminds the public to 'Call Before You Dig'

ERIE — In recognition of 811 Day, National Fuel is reminding homeowners and professional contractors to “Call Before You Dig.”. Pennsylvania state law requires residents to call 811 – a free service – before digging in order to prevent accidental damage to underground utility lines. Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in serious injuries, service disruptions and costly repairs. Before starting any landscaping, gardening or outdoor improvement projects this year, call 811, a toll-free national phone number, or visit www.call811.com. Pennsylvania homeowners and contractors should call 811 at least three and no more than 10 business days in advance of the start of their projects.
Beaver County Times

Columbia Gas reminds residents to be careful of utilities on National 811 Day

While scurrying to finish a last minute project may seem tempting, local companies are offering reminders that it is important to slow down and check for utilities. Columbia Gas is using Aug. 11 to remind home owners across Pennsylvania to call 811 before breaking ground on their projects. Using a clever spot on the calendar, National 811 Day hopes to serve as a reminder for safe practices and potentially save lives when digging around homes.
cannonbeachgazette.com

National Safe Digging Day (8/11) is a reminder to call 811 before digging

On Aug. 11 (8/11), National Safe Digging Day, the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) is reminding homeowners and professional contractors of the importance of calling 811 before starting any outdoor digging project. Every six minutes an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without calling 811 first. Striking a line can cause injury, repair costs, fines and inconvenient outages.
EconomyWISH-TV

Reminder to follow safe digging practices, call 811 before your dig

It’s National 811 Day! AES Indiana wants to remind customers to call 811 before you dig. Kelly Young, public relations director for AES Indiana joined us today to remind Hoosiers to follow safe digging practices. Here’s more from her:. We encourage all customers to put safety first and call 8-1-1...
klin.com

Black Hills Energy 811 Day A Reminder To Call Before Digging

August 11 is almost here and Black Hills Energy is using the date to remind Nebraskans to call 811 at least two business days prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked. When calling 811, homeowners and contractors are connected to Nebraska811, which notifies the appropriate utility...
pgworks.com

PGW REMINDS CITY RESIDENTS AND CONTRACTORS TO CALL 811 BEFORE DIGGING

PHILADELPHIA (August 11, 2021) – On National 811 Day (August 11), Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW) reminds City residents and contractors to dial 811 at least three business days before digging at any project site to avoid potential injury and to reduce the risk of damaging natural gas infrastructure or other underground utility lines.
Weatherseehafernews.com

Reminder to Use Trusted Contractors for Property Repairs after Storm Damage

Last week’s severe weather in Wisconsin resulted in significant damage to homes and businesses throughout the state. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds property owners to use trusted contractors for repairs and to be leery of storm chasers that come knocking with aggressive sales tactics. Always use caution when interacting with traveling crews who show up in the aftermath of a storm. Do not let them into your home, and do not give in to high-pressure pitches. Instead, use trusted sources such as your friends, neighbors, and insurance agent for contractor referrals. You can also contact DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128 to check for complaints against a business before you sign a contract.
Fort Valley, GAwgxa.tv

Fort Valley seeking contractor bids in projects to help low-income homeowners

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA)- Fort Valley is looking for a few good builders to help improve both the city and the lives of some of the people who call it home. Fort Valley leaders are preparing to take bids from contractors for renovations at three properties being restored by money from the Community Home Investment Program (CHIP). CHIP is a program funded through grants from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to improve housing throughout the state.
Janesville, CALassen County News

Fire Safe Council contractor battles Dixie Fire

When a spot fire broke out Friday morning near Janesville, a Lassen County Fire Safe Council contractor quit building fire breaks and worked to put the fire out instead. Unfortunately, despite the efforts by the contractor and other fire agencies and firefighters, the main fire overran the spot fire site Saturday night.
Politicsstate.tx.us

Call 811 Before Digging: Free Service Will Help Keep You Safe

AUSTIN – The RRC’s mission to protect neighborhoods around Texas extends to helping residents and excavators identify the vast network of underground utilities they need to pay attention to. Pipelines and other important underground utilities can easily be severed when unsuspecting individuals dig haphazardly, potentially risking harm. The RRC works...
Delaware Statecoastalpoint.com

Delaware employers reminded to help keep workers safe during heat wave

As a heat wave sweeps across parts of the region this week, National Weather Service officials urged people to take care. "If you must be outdoors during the afternoon or early evening hours, wear light clothing, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water. Check on your friends, family and neighbors who may be susceptible to heat illnesses, especially if they do not have air conditioning," they said.
Hickory Daily Record

Funding to help homeowners in need

Catawba County received $100,000 to help a dozen homeowners with emergency repairs to their homes. The county received the urgent repair grant from the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency. The money can be used to repair leaking roofs, fix broken heating units, improve handicap accessibility and more, according to information from the county.
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: A sad day in the neighborhood

The State of Alaska has reneged on its word to trade high-cost Railbelt and Juneau energy projects for a fund to equalize the high cost of rural energy with the now much cheaper cost of urban power. An average of $0.20/kWh compared to a $1.15/kWh in the smallest community. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy