Deal: Save $3,500 on a Samsung 8K TV Because the Future Is Now

By Kirk Miller
InsideHook
InsideHook
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A few years back I decried the rush to buy 8K television sets, noting the extreme price tags in association with the new standard and lack of 8K content, among other reasons. But we are slowly getting to a point where 8K could become the norm. The format is still high end, but no longer a novelty. And Samsung’s been releasing well-regarded sets in this new format for years — so when Best Buy has a 75″ 8K screen from the brand on sale at over 50% off, it’s time to take a closer look.

InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

