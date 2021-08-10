Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

What’s the Best Quality to Become a Successful Writer?

centralrecorder.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the coronavirus, as Statista indicates, the number of people enrolled in distance education in various college settings was rather low. As a result, the understanding of essay writing was easier to obtain prior to the pandemic. In the current conditions, academic writing is in a process of a major crisis. The reason for this inference has to do with the fact that typical writing assistance institutions that exist in colleges do not work properly. Thus, students face tremendous problems finding out the ways to become successful writers today. In this post, we will talk about the best quality you can acquire to become a successful writer. Spoiler alert: this quality involves perseverance, the ability to write regardless of the difficulties, potential problems, and the fear of failure.

centralrecorder.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Career Development & AdviceVice

An eight-step guide to becoming a freelance culture writer

Being a freelance culture writer who can earn a living has the breakthrough success rate of becoming a C-List pop star, with just as shaky a shelf-life and as many precarities and pay-offs. The highs are high, the lows are low. But how do you actually become a self-employed writer covering the arts, spending your Tuesday mornings at press screenings of unreleased movies and interviewing musicians you love?
Posted by
Gillian Sisley

Grit is a Writer's Ultimate Lifeline

When things are grim, here’s how a professional writer like me makes it through the storm. Full transparency, the last 9 months have been a bit bleak for me as a writer. There are many things this can be associated with —  the pandemic extending far past what we expected being one of the bigger reasons, back-end algorithm changes to platforms I write on being another.
Creative WritingNeowin

Save 98% off the 2021 Become a Freelance Writer Bootcamp Bundle

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store where you can save 98% off the 2021 Become a Freelance Writer Bootcamp Bundle. Earn money while doing what you love! Skill success gives you 30 hours of content on copywriting, proofreading, productivity, creative writing and more.
Books & Literaturesuccess.com

6 Books on Failure to Build Your Resilience

You can react one of two ways when confronted by failure. You may give up, or you can try again. Everyone will tell you, “Keep trying.”. But that advice rings hollow after defeat. If you have given something your all, maybe that’s all you’ve got. That is where resilience comes in. Resilience means more than repeating past mistakes. It means having fortitude to keep moving forward with the knowledge gained from defeat. It means accepting your scars and gaining success from them.
Books & LiteratureInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Writers should read what they don’t write

I recently read on Twitter that emerging writers who want to improve their writing should read the kind of authors and the type of genre that they themselves want to write. In other words, read authors who are like you, who write about the topics that interest you, in the format that you want to use and/or that you are trying to learn or perfect. If you’re a poet, read poetry; if you’re a mystery writer, read mysteries. And so on.
Books & Literaturepeachtree-city.org

Writer's Circle/Poetry

The Writers Circle is a poetry writing critique group which meets the second Tuesday of the month. Please email the facilitator at ptclib.writers@gmail.com for more information.
New York City, NYnybooks.com

The Writer’s Mind

Deborah Eisenberg’s latest collection of short stories is Your Duck Is My Duck.  (August 2021) Maya Chung is on the editorial staff at The New York Review. Daniel Drake is the production editor of The New York Review of Books.
ShoppingMySanAntonio

How to become a freelance writer with this $30 training package

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it's that you can work from some pretty nice places. Yep, let's think beyond our couches. We're talking your favorite cafe, street corner, city, significant other's house, you name it. That is, until you have a Zoom meeting that requires the most controlled of environments. Whether you're looking for a side hustle to help pay for your favorite Bay Area meals or are you looking to transition to a more nomadic lifestyle, we've got some great news for you.
Relationship Advicemarriage.com

10 Signs a Person Is Incapable of Loving Someone

It should not be surprising to learn that some people don’t buy into the concept of love. Such people see love as a fantasy that only exists in romantic novels and movies. To them, love is non-existent, and they believe that people who go on that journey will most likely regret it in the end.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

7 Red Flags That Reveal an Emotionally Immature Person

Have you ever met someone emotionally immature? These people love to engage in blame-shifting, and they’re not much on taking responsibility for their actions. Here is a significant difference. When someone is mature, they understand the fundamentals of building healthy relationships, but immature ones often have poor relationships skills. Imagine...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Narcissist types and what makes each tick

Chances are you've met a narcissist. Someone who thinks they're better than everyone else, dominates the conversation and loves the limelight. But scientists are increasingly realizing that not all narcissists are the same—some are, in fact, extremely insecure. In our new paper, published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, we...
Mental Healthwomenworking.com

10 Signs of an Egotistical Personality Type

We all know at least one person who takes the meaning of “self-love” a little too far. Being confident in yourself is important, but when it crosses over into inflated self-importance, it may be a sign of an egotistical personality type. “Being egotistical is often synonymous with being selfish or...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Study Shows Sadly 70% of Conversations End Too Late

Less than 2% of conversations end at a point when both people want them to. GASP. Only about 10% of the time did both people wish the conversation had lasted longer. OY. The difference between what people wanted and what they got was, “on average, about half the length of the conversation itself” (Psychology Today,July/August 2021, p.5).
RelationshipsTelegraph

Generation Flake: why young people are more unreliable than ever

I’m not often angry, but this was the final straw. The holiday had been planned for months, the Covid-compliant group of six formed, the excitement building as, for the first time since the interminable third lockdown ended, we were about to leave London for the countryside. Then the inevitable happened – one friend pulled out at the eleventh hour. Work was too busy, he couldn’t go away. A pain, but nothing compared with what happened next: he was in fact on holiday elsewhere, revealing all on social media. A kick in the teeth.
Societypsychologytoday.com

How to Handle a Racist at Work

Forced interaction with people whose values are profoundly different from our own can be painful. A sense of implicit camaraderie allows you to say things that others can’t. An empathetic and effective option is “calling in.”. Q: My company is acquiring another company. My counterpart at the new company regularly...
Relationship Advicemarriage.com

What to Do if You Are Not Feeling Heard in a Relationship

Most people would agree that communication is an important part of a healthy marriage or partnership, and being heard by our partners is a key component of effective communication in relationships. When we feel heard, we believe that our partner understands and respects us. On the other hand, not feeling...
Relationship Adviceam630theword.com

4 Ways to Communicate When Your Spouse Doesn't Talk

Many of us are married to that person. You know the one. The one who can answer even open-ended questions with a “yes,” “no,” or worse, a grunt. These are the spouses whose minds you cannot explore, whose hearts retain many secrets, and whose facial expressions are either impassive or full of unexplained expression.

Comments / 0

Community Policy