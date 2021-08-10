Cancel
Parke County, IN

Parole denied for youngest Hollandsburg murder inmate

By Lisa Trigg Tribune-Star
Tribune Star
Tribune Star
 4 days ago
David Smith

Parole has been denied for the youngest of the four men convicted of murder in the infamous Hollandsburg Valentine’s Day Massacre.

David Smith, now 62, declined to appear Tuesday morning before a five-member Indiana parole board, nearly 44 years after he was convicted of the 1977 shotgun slayings of four young Parke County men.

The board voted unanimously to reject parole for Smith, having received several letters in opposition to Smith's release. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person public attendance at the hearing was not permitted.

Smith will next be eligible for a parole hearing in August 2026.

The parole board denied his first petition in August 2016. The nature and circumstances of the crimes were cited by all five parole board members as reason for the denial of parole.

He remains at Pendleton Correctional Facility.

Smith, who was 17 years old when the homicides occurred, was sentenced to four life sentences on Oct. 27, 1977. At that time, Smith had no parole eligibility.

The Supreme Court in 2016, however, held that a mandatory life sentence with no parole should not apply to juveniles convicted of murder, opening the door for a parole hearing for Smith.

Smith was one of four young men found guilty of the Feb. 14, 1977, shotgun slayings of Gregory Brooks, 22, Raymond Spencer, 17, Reeve Spencer, 16, and Ralph Spencer, 13.

The four boys – along with Brooks’ mother, Betty Jane Spencer – were shot while lying face down on the floor of their Hollandsburg home by four intruders wielding sawed-off shotguns.

The brutality of the murders shocked the rural Parke County community of Hollandsburg, a tiny village eight miles east of Rockville on U.S. 36 at Raccoon Lake State Park.

Betty Jane Spencer survived the shooting and gave police descriptions of the four suspects who broke into her home and killed her son and three stepsons.

She later testified against the four suspects and was a vocal opponent to clemency for the convicted killers whenever they sought release from prison. Spencer died in 2004.

The ringleader of the violent thrill killings, Roger Clay Drollinger, died at age 60 in January 2014 at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility.

The other two convicted killers — Michael W. Wright, now 66, and Daniel R. Stonebraker, now 65 — are both housed at Pendleton Correctional Facility serving life sentences.

The Supreme Court decision did not present an opportunity for parole for Wright or Stonebraker.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.

