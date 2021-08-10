Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Godfall expansion ‘Fire & Darkness’ launch trailer, screenshots

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGearbox Publishing and developer Counterplay Games have released the launch trailer and screenshots for the Godfall expansion “Fire & Darkness,” as well as the PlayStation 4 version of the game and free update “Lightbringer,” all of which are available today. Godfall previously launched for PlayStation 5 and PC via the...

www.gematsu.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenshots#Playstation Store#Fire Darkness#Gearbox Publishing#Fire Darkness#The Epic Games Store#Counterplay Games#Godfall Deluxe#Valorian#Valorplates#Dreamstones#Ascended Tower Of Trials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
Related
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Paint the Town Red – Launch Trailer

If you’re looking for some OTT cartoon violence, then check out the launch of South East Games’ Paint The Town Red which leaves early access. The game is available now on consoles and PC via Steam. Paint the Town Red is a chaotic first person melee combat game set in...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Trigger Witch launch trailer

Eastasiasoft and Rainbyte have shared a new launch trailer for Trigger Witch, a stylized 2D twin-stick action game. Watch it below. Trigger Witch is out now on the Switch eShop with Play-Asia’s physical version to follow later. More information is located here.
Video GamesIGN

Get Packed: Fully Loaded - Launch Trailer

Get Packed: Fully Loaded is the expanded edition of the couch co-op removals game that's full of calamity and physics-based carnage for 1-4 players. Check out the launch trailer for a look at what to expect with Get Packed: Full Loaded, including new locations and more. When a greedy salt mining company takes over Ditchlington, Last Ditch Removals must handle the hostile eviction. With little time and even less caution, your ragtag removals team gets to work rapidly relocating the entire town... leaving a trail of destruction, explosions, and debris in your wake. Get Packed: Fully Loaded is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and Steam.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Grime – Check Out The Launch Trailer

Publisher Akupara Games and developer Clover Bite have released action-adventure RPG Grime on PC via Steam and Google Stadia. To celebrate the occasion, the team also released the special launch trailer you can find above!. In Grime, you will find a world unknown, alien in its own familiarity, and you...
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Minecraft Dungeons: Echoing Void – Official Launch Trailer

Mojang has announced that the latest DLC for Minecraft Dungeons is available now. You’ve followed the story of the Arch-Illager and found the shards from the Orb of Dominance – now it’s time to reach the End… literally! The final chapter of the story unfolds in Echoing Void. Face new enemies, collect gear, and make your way through challenging new missions to end this battle –once and for all.
Video GamesIGN

Star Trek Online - House United Launch Trailer

Experience the finale of the Klingon Civil War in Star Trek Online's newest season, House United, available today, August 3, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game's newest season features some of Star Trek's most epic Klingon warriors, including Star Trek: Discovery's L'Rell (voiced by Mary Chieffo), Aakar (Robert O'Reilly from Star Trek: The Next Generation), and General Martok (J.G Hertzler from Deep Space: Nine), as well as Adet'Pa (Rekha Sharma from Star Trek: Discovery). With the release of today's update, console players can also explore three new patrols, participate in a brand new Task Force Operation and earn exclusive rewards by completing tasks in a Special Event.
Video GamesIGN

B.ARK - Launch Trailer

B.ARK, the retro shoot 'em up animal adventure game, is available now on PC and Nintendo Switch. Check out the launch trailer, and get ready to take on the fearsome Dark Tide armada. Barker, Felicity, Lucio, and Marv are the unlikely animal heroes of Team B.ARK, and humanity's only hope for survival.
Video GamesIGN

Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption - Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption, coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game is also available now on PC. Nested in the hollow husk of a desolate world lies the kingdom of Digiton. Once a prosperous, technologically advanced society, the kingdom fell into ruin through greed and lust for power. This led to the rise of four demon lords who now hold dominion over the vast underground cityscapes, icy valleys, intricate mines and lush mushroom forests of Digiton. Take the role of one of Digiton's few survivors. Armed with only a shield and tasked with banishing the demon lords, it's up to you to explore the dark mysteries of the corrupted kingdom and restore its former glory. Uncover long-hidden secrets, and discover the truth behind the enigma known as an AHAB unit.
Video GamesIGN

Jupiter Hell - Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for another look at this turn-based roguelike, Jupiter Hell. Jupiter Hell launches out of Early Access and is available now on PC.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Dodgeball Academia launch trailer

Humble Games and Pocket Trap are celebrating the launch of Dodgeball Academia with a new trailer. Continue on below to check out today’s video. Dodgeball Academia is out now on the Switch eShop. You can find additional details about the title here.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Punishing: Gray Raven Launches Frozen Darkness Update in the West

Kuro Games officially has launched the Frozen Darkness update for the western release of their action RPG Punishing: Gray Raven. The Frozen Darkness updates introduce new conto to the game including a new story chapter, S-Rank Construct, and a boss battle. The story has players follow the Gray Raven unit as they fight to survive through the harsh new environment. Players will face off again Rosetta, but luckily, the mysterious Construct known as Alpha joins and reveals her identity.
Video GamesIGN

Carrion - PlayStation 4 Launch Trailer

Carrion is coming to PlayStation 4 in 2021. In the reverse horror game, Carrion, assume the role of an amorphous creature of unknown origin. Stalk and consume those that imprisoned you to spread fear and panic throughout the facility. Grow and evolve as you tear down this prison and acquire more and more devastating abilities on the path to retribution.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Dreamscaper launch trailer

To celebrate the launch of Dreamscaper, Freedom Games and Afterburner Studios have readied a new launch trailer. Watch it below. Dreamscaper is out today on the Switch eShop. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy