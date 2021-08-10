Cancel
Public Health

Is it safe to get a 3rd dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The CDC reports about 1,000 people have received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by falsifying information to health care providers. The U.S. government has not approved booster shots against the virus, saying it has yet to see evidence they are necessary. While Pfizer has said it plans to seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for booster shots, health authorities say that for now, the fully vaccinated seem well protected.

