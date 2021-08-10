Cancel
Bayfield, CO

Colorado Officers Successfully Deploy WRAP's BolaWrap® To Restrain Woman In Crisis

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "WRAP") (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced the release of new bodycam footage following a successful BolaWrap deployment in Bayfield, Colorado that assisted officers to safely and humanely restrain a woman experiencing a mental health crisis.

On July 26, 2021, Bayfield Marshall's Office in Colorado responded to a woman reported to be suicidal who had fled from a hospital.Deputy Derick Campbell, the officer who deployed the BolaWrap, commented on the encounter during an interview with WRAP CEO and President Tom Smith: "I was actually in the middle of doing a training for the BolaWrap to certify one of our Sergeants, and we got a call for a suicidal girl. We arrived, she kind of threw a fit and tried to barricade herself in the room. We got her into custody and got the ambulance to transport her, and we took her to the hospital."We were about halfway back to town, and we got a call from the hospital that she had escaped the hospital. We ended up turning back around, and we find her walking down the street. I tried talking to her, and I get her to stop for a minute, but she's not super cooperative. She started walking towards me again, and I wrapped up her legs, and we were able to move in and take her into custody safely."The BolaWrap did exactly what we needed it to do. The startling effect alone and the time it took her to realize something had happened gave us a window of opportunity to get her in handcuffs."

Tom Smith, CEO and President of WRAP, commented, "Deputy Campbell did an excellent job being mindful of the situation and understanding how to best de-escalate without anyone getting injured and without resorting to high levels of force. We are proud that the BolaWrap was able to help the officers get the subject the help she needed while keeping everyone safe."The bodycam footage can be viewed here.The extended interview with Deputy Campbell can be viewed here.

The BolaWrap is currently being tested and used by more than 570 agencies in the U.S. and 44 countries. Additional bodycam footage of the BolaWrap in use can be viewed here. About WRAPWRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions. WRAP's BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force. Wrap Reality, the Company's virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field. WRAP's headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com. Follow WRAP here:WRAP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wraptechnologies/WRAP on Twitter: https://twitter.com/wraptechincWRAP on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wraptechnologies/ Trademark InformationBolaWrap, Wrap and Wrap Reality are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders. Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to: statements regarding the Company's overall business; total addressable market; and, expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the ability to obtain export licenses for countries outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations. Contact:Paul M. ManleyVP - Investor Relations(612) 834-1804 pmanley@wrap.com Media Contact: media@wrap.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Bayfield, CO
Tempe, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Tempe, AZ
