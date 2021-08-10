Cancel
Hot House: Lawrence Hall Fowler-designed Poplar Hill home charms with sweeping staircase and terraced lawns

By Meg Fielding
baltimorefishbowl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot House: Lawrence Hall Fowler-designed house in popular Poplar Hill. 5 bedrooms/5 baths on 4,000 square feet. Asking price: $1.15 million. What: Lawrence Hall Fowler is one of Baltimore’s many significant early 20th century architects, known for works such as the War Memorial Building, Calvert School and the Hall of Records in Annapolis, as well as several of the most beautiful homes in Guilford and Roland Park. This beautiful Normandy-style stucco house, tucked away in Poplar Hill, is a stellar example of his residential work.

Poplar Hill
