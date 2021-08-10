Hot House: Lawrence Hall Fowler-designed Poplar Hill home charms with sweeping staircase and terraced lawns

RARE FIND, Meticulously Maintained & Upgraded Multi-Level Townhouse W/ GARAGE, Located In Sought After Ocean Reef. Unique Opportunity To Own This Very Desirable Floor Plan That Does Not Come Up For Sale Often & When It Does, It Does Not Last Long. Interior Features: (Approx. 2654 Sqft.) Plenty Of Room For The Whole Family And Great Space For Entertaining Friends. 1st Level: Updated Half Bath W/ New Vanity & Cultured Marble Sink Top (2014) Conveniently Located As You Enter Through Your Private Garage. Large Living Room With New Sliding Door (2017), Built-In Gas Fire Place (2012), & Office W/ French Doors. 2nd Level: Formal Dining Room That Overlooks The Living Room, Breakfast Area, Bright & Airy Kitchen With Beautiful H/W Floors And New Garden Window (2017). 3rd Level: 3 Spacious Bedrooms And2 Full Baths. Huge Master Suite W/ High Cathedral Ceilings, Updated Full Bath W/ New Vanity & Custom Tile Shower ( 2014). Newer Appliances Full Size Washer/ Dryer (2012), Dishwasher & Frig (2015) New Gas Furnace (2012) Water Heater (2017) Garage Frig (2020)Exterior Features: Enjoy A Park-Like Setting Backyard, Scenic Views From Multiple Rear Decks, Watch The Sunrise Or The Occasional Soccer Game. Zero Maintenance, Everything Is Done For You By The On Site Management. Amenities Include: Club House, 2 Pools, 2 Tennis Courts& Kayak Launching Dock. This Is The One You Have Been Waiting For! Priced To Sell And Wont Last! Call Listing Agent For Details Or To Schedule A Private Showing...