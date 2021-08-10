Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT REPORTS NEW COVID CASES RISING

By Hometown5
wpxz1041fm.com
 5 days ago

The state Department of Health reported a three-day total of more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania Monday. More than 750 state residents were hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, including 185 in intensive care. The Health Department also reported five new COVID-19 – related deaths in the commonwealth. The statewide positivity rate has jumped from 3.9 percent to 5.4 percent in the past week.

www.wpxz1041fm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The State Department#State Health Department#The Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued a New COVID Warning

Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in your state, as the Delta variant rips through unvaccinated people and threatens to spin-off more mutants. Concerned about the spread, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, offered a wake-up call warning on CNN. Read on for six pieces of essential advice given this whole new ballgame—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
KidsNPR

As Children's COVID Cases Surge, There's Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Virginia Statesupertalk929.com

Two New Deaths Reported In Southwest Virginia…As COVID Cases Continue To Rise

There were two new, COVID19 deaths reported in southwest Virginia by the Department of Health on Thursday. One reported in Wise Virginia and the other in Bristol, Virginia. There were also 65 new COVID 19 cases reported in the region bringing the state total to more than 540 thousand confirmed cases. Virginia’s Eastern region is also reporting a child, in the ten to 19 age range has died from COVID complications, that’s the first reported death of a child in the Eastern region since the pandemic began.
Hilo, HIbigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 122 New Cases On Big Island

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Health officials are now releasing daily COVID case counts at 9 a.m. every morning, and emergency officials are tracking hospital bed and ventilator use statewide. (BIVN) – There were 549 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, up from the 472 cases...
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Public Health please share more COVID details

As a grandparent of two children returning to school in a couple of weeks, I am very concerned about the alarming spike in Covid cases here in Plumas County. I think it would be helpful and informative if the Health Department reported, not only the number of new cases, but how many of these new cases are children, both under the age of 12, who cannot get vaccinated, and those over the age of 12, who may or may not be vaccinated. It would also be enlightening to know how many of these new cases are in previously vaccinated individuals. I can’t imagine that this information violates anyone’s privacy, as they are just numbers. Health officials are saying that the Delta variant is as contagious as chicken pox. A resurgence of a more virulent and more dangerous Covid variant is likely the next ‘wildfire’ that we need to address. If we can be pro-active and make informed decisions now, we may be able to circumvent avoidable disease and a return to on-line learning in the near future. Our children deserve it!
Public HealthPetoskey News-Review

Health department urges public to arm themselves with COVID-19 data

Residents and visitors of Northern Michigan are being urged to arm themselves with the latest up-to-date information regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic by using a number of tools. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan is recommending residents and visitors follow the...
Pennsylvania Statecbslocal.com

COVID In Pennsylvania: Nursing Home Workers Who Aren’t Vaccinated Could Face More Testing Under New Policy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Nursing home workers who are not vaccinated could face more frequent testing under a new policy announced by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Health Department said the state’s more than 700 skilled nursing facilities must have at least 80% of staff vaccinated by Oct. 1. Those that fail to meet the target will have to regularly test unvaccinated employees for COVID-19. Nursing homes that do not adhere to the testing requirement will face regulatory action.
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 950 new cases; 5 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Friday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 478,067 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 950 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.46%, increased by 0.07; 5 deaths have...
Utah Statekslnewsradio.com

Utah health dept. ready to administer third vaccine dose after CDC approval

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is ready to administer a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people with compromised immune systems, according to the Utah Department of Health. After the CDC and FDA approved a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for those who are immunocompromised, the state health department said people could be rolling up their sleeves for the shot very soon.
Hilo, HIbigislandnow.com

State, County Officials Say Hawai´i Headed For Healthcare Disaster

Hawai´i’s healthcare system already hit its tipping point. Now, officials say, it has passed it. Nearly 300 patients statewide were currently admitted due to COVID-19 infection on Friday, Aug. 13, and hospitals across the islands are nearing capacity. Several have begun adding bed space and requesting emergency personnel additions in the face of a rising tide of coronavirus infections that approached 1,200 yesterday alone.
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Louisiana passes 500K confirmed COVID-19 cases to date

COVID-19 hospitalizations saw a slight bump on Friday, rising by six overnight to 2,907 statewide, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health. That marks the 33rd straight day that COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen. Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 91 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland reports over 1,000 new COVID infections for first time since April; hospitalizations up 300% since last month

Maryland health officials reported 1,047 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, the first time since April the state has recorded more than 1,000 cases in a day, as hospitalizations surged more than 22% since Monday. Before Thursday, the last time the state recorded more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases was April 28, according to health department data. As of Thursday, Maryland averaged 692 new ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy