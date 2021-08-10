Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok is already the most downloaded app in the world, according to Nikkei

By Entrepreneur en Español
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's official (at least for Nikkei Asia ): TikTok is the world's most downloaded app. According to a global survey carried out by the Asian medium since 2018, for the first time the short video app surpassed Facebook , Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp in downloads, all platforms of the Mark Zuckerberg emporium.

Mark Zuckerberg
Donald Trump
