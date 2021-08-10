TikTok is already the most downloaded app in the world, according to Nikkei

Since Snapchat invented them and Instagram copied them and elevated them to mass use, ephemeral content that disappears within 24 hours is something that practically all social networks and prominent applications have used in one way or another. On Instagram it’s the Stories; in WhatsApp they are the States; on Twitter they are – or rather were – the Fleets. And on TikTok it will be the… Stories -yes, they haven’t broken their heads either.