Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ambani's Reliance said to weigh bid for T-Mobile Netherlands

By Aaron Kirchfeld, Manuel Baigorri and Baiju Kalesh
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is weighing a bid for Deutsche Telekom AG's Netherlands subsidiary, according to people familiar with the matter. The Indian conglomerate is working with an adviser to evaluate an offer for T-Mobile Netherlands, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Deutsche Telekom is seeking about $5.9 billion (5 billion euros) in any sale, the people said.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mukesh Ambani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile Netherlands#Reliance Industries#Deutsche Telekom Ag#Indian#T Mobile Netherlands#Morgan Stanley#Apax Partners#Apollo Global Management#Bc Partners#Bloomberg News#Dutch#Royal Kpn Nv#Eqt Ab#Kpn#Jio Platforms#Wealthmills Securities#Belgacom Sa#Tele Danmark#German#Nordics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Netherlands
Related
Businesskelo.com

Vodafone Idea posts lowest quarterly revenue in more than two years

MUMBAI (Reuters) – Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd on Saturday reported its lowest quarterly revenue in more than two years and a wider than expected loss, as it continued to lose subscribers to rivals due to intensifying competition. The company, a joint venture between Vodafone Group and India’s Idea...
Campbell, CAaithority.com

SGT Capital Purchases Utimaco, the Global Leader in Cybersecurity Solutions

SGT Capital is pleased to announce that the EQT Mid Market Europe fund (“EQT Private Equity”) has agreed to sell Utimaco Verwaltungs GmbH (“Utimaco”) to SGT Capital, a global alternative asset manager with offices in Germany and Singapore. Headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and Campbell, CA, US, Utimaco is the leading...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Fintech firm Chime valued at $25 bln after $750 mln funding

(Adds investors, background) Aug 13 (Reuters) - Chime Financial said on Friday it had raised $750 million in its latest funding round led by Sequoia Capital Global Equities, valuing the financial services startup at $25 billion ahead of a potential stock market listing in the United States. Chime’s latest fundraise...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

OneWeb takes funding to $2.7B with Hanwha deal

OneWeb secured a strategic investment of $300 million from South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, taking the satellite communications provider’s total funding to $2.7 billion since being rescued from bankruptcy. Hanwha made the investment for an 8.8 per cent stake in OneWeb through its Hanwha Systems defence division. The funding helps...
Businessthepaypers.com

Nubank is said to plan a USD 2 bln Nasdaq IPO

Nubank, a Brazil-based fintech, has announced planning an initial public offering of more than USD 2 billion on the Nasdaq for the end of 2021. Nubank may seek a valuation of more than USD 40 billion, asking not to be identified because the transaction details aren’t yet public. Deliberations are ongoing, so the details may change.
InternetPosted by
Reuters

Facebook, Amazon seek U.S. approval to operate undersea data cable

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) have asked the U.S. government for approval to operate a new undersea data cable between the Philippines and California after China Mobile (0941.HK) agreed to exit the plan, a government agency said Friday. The two companies told the...
Financial Reportsmobileworldlive.com

Deutsche Telekom ups outlook again

Deutsche Telekom raised its outlook for the second time this year following a second quarter in which net profit surged, although a weaker dollar weighed on its group revenue. In an earnings statement, the operator predicted core profit would hit more than €37.2 billion for the full year, €200 million higher than forecast in May when it first raised its guidance.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Deutsche Telekom back in deal mode after strong results

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom confirmed it was in active talks to sell its Dutch unit, signaling movement on Thursday on its portfolio of non-core assets as it reported a forecast-beating set of second-quarter results and raised its outlook. Shares in the group, which spans the United States and Europe...
BusinessFlorida Star

Amazon’s Big Win As India’s Supreme Court Upheld The Order Of An Emergency Arbitrator

NEW DELHI — In a big win for e-commerce giant Amazon, India’s Supreme Court, on Aug. 6, upheld the order of a Singapore-based Emergency Arbitrator in the Future Retail Limited and Reliance Retail merger. Reliance Retail is the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries. “The Emergency Arbitrator’s decision that restrained Future Retail Ltd from going ahead with its asset sale deal to Reliance Retail was enforceable […]
BusinessLight Reading

South Korea's Hanwha Systems sinks $300M into OneWeb

South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Systems has decided there is enough room in satellite broadband for at least two players, with its decision to invest $300 million in OneWeb. OneWeb now has 254 satellites in low-Earth orbit out of a planned 648, fewer than the 1,500 so far launched by Starlink, the competing project from Elon Musk's SpaceX company.
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

Credit Suisse To Pick Risk Experts After Fund Fiasco

Credit Suisse said Friday it will name two risk management veterans to its board of directors after the Swiss banking giant was rocked by meltdowns at financial firms Greensill and Archegos. The bank's new chairman, Antonio Horta-Osorio, has vowed to make risk management a priority since he took over in...
BusinessZacks.com

JPMorgan (JPM) Invests in Real-Time Payments, Unveils Service

JPM - Free Report) has launched a real-time payments option called “request for pay.” The news was first reported by Reuters. Request for pay will allow corporate clients to send payment requests to JPMorgan’s millions of retail customers, who use its app or website. Per the bank’s global head of real-time payments, Cyrus Bhathawalla, the offering will help in speeding up the payment process. It will reduce costs as well as the time it takes for corporate clients to receive their payments.
Worldcoingeek.com

Cambodia heads digital in bid to shake US dollar reliance

With central banks across Asia are racing to develop their own central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), it is often China that gets all the glory. With its advanced pilot schemes and widespread trials, casual observers could be forgiven for thinking China is leading the way. In reality, it is its...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

T-Mobile trials fibre in NYC

T-Mobile US began piloting a gigabit fibre service in New York City, pitching it into competition with Verizon, Charter Communications and more than 12 other ISPs. Speaking at an annual technology conference hosted by investment bank Oppenheimer, T-Mobile CFO Peter Osvaldik explained the operator is leasing fibre lines in Manhattan for what he described as a limited trial.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Chinese EV Firm Aiways Targets US IPO: Bloomberg

Shanghai EV startup, Aichi Automobile Co, also known as Aiways, is looking to raise around $300 million via a U.S. initial public offering, Bloomberg reports. The company, which has its European headquarters in Munich, sought funding from investors, including ride-hailing giant DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI), to expand globally in a transaction that may have valued Aiways at over $2 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy