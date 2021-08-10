Ambani's Reliance said to weigh bid for T-Mobile Netherlands

JPM - Free Report) has launched a real-time payments option called “request for pay.” The news was first reported by Reuters. Request for pay will allow corporate clients to send payment requests to JPMorgan’s millions of retail customers, who use its app or website. Per the bank’s global head of real-time payments, Cyrus Bhathawalla, the offering will help in speeding up the payment process. It will reduce costs as well as the time it takes for corporate clients to receive their payments.