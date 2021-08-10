Ambani's Reliance said to weigh bid for T-Mobile Netherlands
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is weighing a bid for Deutsche Telekom AG's Netherlands subsidiary, according to people familiar with the matter. The Indian conglomerate is working with an adviser to evaluate an offer for T-Mobile Netherlands, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Deutsche Telekom is seeking about $5.9 billion (5 billion euros) in any sale, the people said.www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 0