Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Meet AdminaHealth® In Booth #302 At BenefitsPRO Broker Expo 2021

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth, a leading provider of premium billing and payment solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, will be exhibiting at Booth #302 at the BenefitsPRO Broker Expo 2021 August 16-18. They will join the nation's top brokers, industry practitioners, and benefits experts at the multi-day event.

The AdminaHealth Billing Suite is comprehensive, flexible; enables easy invoice consolidation; premium reconciliation

Team members Frank Bianchi, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Christian Morris, Director, Sales and Marketing, and Grace Brueckner, Technical Sales Executive will be available to answer questions about the industry recognized AdminaHealth Billing Suite ™, which continues to transform premium billing through automation.

AdminaHealth's Billing Suite SaaS solution is ideal for brokers who are currently challenged reconciling employee benefits premium bills using spreadsheets, or for those for where a consolidated, reconciled bill for all coverages cannot be supported. The AdminaHealth Billing Suite ™ replaces these outdated practices with automation, giving brokers back their time to generate revenue, increase customer retention, and delight their clients. Brokers are now able to offer unlimited medical, insurance, and voluntary benefit coverages with no additional administrative burden.

Robert Bull, AdminaHealth CEO and Founding Member states, "While some may offer aspects of invoice consolidation, reconciliation, and payment management services, AdminaHealth is the first SaaS solution that offers a truly comprehensive, vendor-agnostic platform that emphasizes the importance of automation. Our Billing Suite connects to benefits administration platforms providing brokers and their clients' exclusive specialized solutions to manage billing and payments for any plan—regardless of complexity." Bull adds, "The AdminaHealth Billing Suite ™ is comprehensive, flexible, and enables easy invoice consolidation and premium reconciliation for both fully-insured and self-funded groups."

"Brokers and other participants will be able to see the power of our SaaS platform for simplifying premium billing, accelerating revenue generation, and automating most functions," says Frank Bianchi, AdminaHealth Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "For brokers who need to modernize capabilities while competing for new business and renewals for January 2022, our platform will differentiate them in the marketplace and can be white labeled for brand consistency with a very low cost of entry."

All expo attendees are invited to visit AdminaHealth at booth #302 to learn more about how the AdminaHealth Billing Suite ™ can help them compete in the new way of work. Attendees who would like to schedule a meeting during the conference can email the AdminaHealth team at info@AdminaHealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meet-adminahealth-in-booth-302-at-benefitspro-broker-expo-2021-301352380.html

SOURCE AdminaHealth

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brokers#Employee Benefits#Team#Technical Sales Executive#Billing Suite Saas#Founding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Economybenefitspro.com

BenefitsPRO Expo preview: The future of benefits is transparency

Sixty-seven percent of people who file for bankruptcy do it because of medical reasons. This rings loud to me because when I was 16, my dad was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. He had a bone marrow transplant, chemo, radiation and very expensive medications resulting in $1.2 million in billed claims. Even though my parents both had health insurance through their jobs, my family had to file bankruptcy. I was young, but I can still remember overhearing my parents’ conversations filled with worry and disbelief–but above all, confusion.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Pharmaceuticalswashingtonnewsday.com

A study found that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta Variant than the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer Against Delta Variant: Study. According to a new preprint study published on Sunday, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be more efficient than Pfizer-in BioNTech’s preventing infection caused by the more contagious Delta version. In the study, which was published on preprint server medRxiv, a...
Income Taxdeseret.com

There might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The second round of child tax credit payments reached the homes of nearly 61 million children on Friday — a 2.7% increase from July, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration approved the payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.
Public HealthShareCast

Moderna vaccine offers double the protection against breakthrough Covid-19 infection

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine offers nearly twice the protection against so-called breakthrough infections than Pfizer's, a new study found. According to the study from the Mayo Clinic, rates of infection between "matched individuals" across its health system in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona, Florida, and Iowa, showed the Moderna jab "conferred a two-fold risk reduction against breakthrough infection compared to [Pfizer]".
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says It Would Take This Long to Make a Delta Variant Vaccine

The Delta variant has raised new concerns for people in the U.S.—even those who are fully vaccinated. Vaccine companies are scrambling to find a solution, and many Americans are eager for another dose. But with the Delta variant dominating the country, there's some debate over whether it would be best to get a third dose of an existing vaccine or wait for something designed specifically to protect against this highly infectious iteration of the virus. Now, Pfizer has revealed how long it would take to get a Delta variant vaccine booster.
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
BusinessInman.com

How inflation has impacted this broker

Inflation can have a deep and lasting impact on housing and the larger economy. Here, one broker steps back to recount what it was like during the 1970s inflation and what’s different now. inflation in school during the late 1970s — what it does to countries that don’t manage to...
Industryfreightwaves.com

The dark rate: Broker-to-Carrier Contract

Most benchmarking rate tools divide rates into two categories: either shipper-to-carrier contract rates or broker-to-carrier spot rates. There is a third category that nobody really talks about: broker-to-carrier contract. Let me set the stage first. One of the most reliable ways that the tools gather their information is to ask motor carriers and brokers to export their load information to them every night in Excel or some flat file. That information is separated into those two categories based on what type of company is sending the information. If a motor carrier is sending the information, then it is a shipper-to-carrier rate. The assumptions are pretty accurate: There is a contract in place, a large shipper awarded contracted business to this carrier and the rate the carrier is getting paid is shipper-to-carrier contract. If a broker is sending the information, then, it is categorized as a broker-to-carrier spot rate. The assumption is inaccurate: A broker is moving this shipment on the spot market and the rate the carrier is being paid is a broker-to-carrier spot rate.
Economyinvestmentu.com

What is a Discount Broker?

Retail investors buy and sell stocks, bonds and other investment products through a broker. Though most offer the same scope of services, they all vary slightly in terms of capabilities and benefits. These types of brokers fall under the “discount broker” umbrella. A discount broker is a brokerage firm that...
Real Estatempamag.com

Broker anger over appraisal fees

Mortgage brokers consulted by MPA are up in arms over the costs and times involved in property appraisals, claiming both they and their customers are effectively being held to ransom by unscrupulous appraisal companies. According to brokers interviewed by MPA, appraisals that at one time took no longer than nine...
San Antonio, TXKTSA

Meet 50 San Antonio businesses currently hiring during the Fall 2021 Job Expo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonians searching for jobs have the chance to meet 50 businesses that are hiring next week. The San Antonio ISD Adult and Community Education program and VIA are partnering up for the Fall 2021 Job Expo on August 12. The event will be free and open to the public from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Alamo Convocation Center at 110 Tuleta Drive.
RetailShareCast

Broker tips: Hiscox, Capita

Analysts at Berenberg raised their target price on insurance firm Hiscox from 973.0p to 1,000.0p on Wednesday, stating "all roads lead to profitable growth". Berenberg stated Hiscox's strong set of interim results, which comfortably beat analysts' expectations by 76% on a pre-tax profit basis, were "a stark reminder" that the London Market as a sub-sector had "significantly more earnings power" than two or three years ago.
Bond County, ILwgel.com

Home Extension Fair Booth

The Bond County Home Extension will have their air conditioned food stand open at the Bond County Fair every day through Tuesday, August 10. They open each day at 10 AM.
EconomyHousing Wire

Broker Study

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.

Comments / 0

Community Policy