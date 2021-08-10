How to reduce your organization's security risk in 6 steps

It's impossible to guarantee security—but nearly all organizations should take these actions to protect organizational data and systems. "During the meeting, [name withheld] said their organization was hacked. Is there anything we should all do?" the email said. Apparently, unauthorized access to an email account allowed a thief to make a financial account transfer that resulted in the loss of tens of thousands of dollars. Larger companies often reduce risk by hiring staff or paying a technology service provider for security expertise. But that meeting was one attended by leaders of several small- and mid-sized organizations. People were worried. No one wanted their organization to be next.