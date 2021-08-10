Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Paul DeNicola is a Principal in the Governance Insights Center at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. This post is based on his PwC memorandum. Confidence in the institutions that form the bedrock of society is perilously low. Surveys show that many people have lost faith in government, the media, and the police, among other institutions. Meanwhile, corporations have emerged as leaders. They’re now the most trusted institution in the US according to the Edelman Trust Barometer. Maintaining this trust, and seizing the opportunities it presents, should be a priority for every company.