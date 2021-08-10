Cancel
The System76 Launch is a keyboard built for the future

By Jack Wallen
TechRepublic
Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for your "forever keyboard," Jack Wallen believes System76 can launch you into new typing heights. I'm going to preface this by offering up my usual warning when I review keyboards. The Ultimate Hacking Keyboard has set the bar so high, it's almost unfair for other manufacturers. Setting aside my UHK, System76 has created what might we be the best keyboard on the market. The Launch is a tank of a little device that packs so much goodness into a surprisingly small form factor without risking your wrists in the doing. It's comfortable, it's configurable and it's beautiful.

