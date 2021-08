Samsung has announced its new foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip 3.The new clamshell foldable launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and its Galaxy Watch 4, as well as a new pair of Galaxy Buds headphones.The phone folds in half, horizontally, across its 6.7-inch 2640-by-1080-pixel screen which also features a 120hz adaptive refresh rate, which will make it better for gaming. In order to ensure that users can check their notifications without having to open the phone, there is a small display on the outer side - although one that Samsung has made larger.Compared to the original Galaxy Z...