Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Black Hawk County, IA

Heat Advisory issued for Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer, Butler, Dallas, Grundy, Guthrie by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Dallas; Grundy; Guthrie; Hardin; Jasper; Marshall; Polk; Poweshiek; Story; Tama HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index of up to 105 degrees. * WHERE...Parts of central and eastern Iowa. * WHEN...Highest head index values this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Butler County, IA
County
Marshall County, IA
County
Story County, IA
County
Bremer County, IA
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
County
Polk County, IA
County
Grundy County, IA
County
Guthrie County, IA
City
Boone, IA
City
Dallas, IA
County
Boone County, IA
County
Jasper County, IA
County
Black Hawk County, IA
County
Hardin County, IA
City
Tama, IA
County
Dallas County, IA
County
Poweshiek County, IA
County
Tama County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Index#Heat Advisory#Black Hawk#Tama Heat Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy