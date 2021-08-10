Hugh Jackman Reveals Results From Skin Biopsy, Thanks Fans For Support
WASHINGTON — Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman recently shared an update about his skin biopsy, which he underwent for a possible cancer scare, saying that the result came back “inconclusive.” The 52-year-old actor took to his Instagram account and shared a video updating his fans, saying he will go in for a recheck after shooting in around two months. “Update on my biopsy: It’s comeback ‘inconclusive.’ […]www.thefloridastar.com
Comments / 0