Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Top 10 Mel Tillis Songs

By Bobby Moore
Posted by 
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Across a nearly 60-year career, Mel Tillis shined, first as a Nashville songwriter and later as one of country music’s top recording stars. The Florida native arrived in Nashville in the 1950s. He quickly became a favored songwriting partner of one of the decade’s biggest stars, Webb Pierce. Into the ‘60s, Tillis excelled among an absurdly talented group of songwriters to the stars that included Willie Nelson, Bill Anderson, Roger Miller and Tom T. Hall. Hits written by Tillis back then include Bobby Bare's "Detroit City” and Kenny Rogers and the First Edition’s “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town.”

koel.com

Comments / 0

KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Rogers
Person
Pam Tillis
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Tom T. Hall
Person
Roger Miller
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Webb Pierce
Person
Waylon Jennings
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Eddie Rabbitt
Person
Mel Tillis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Songs#Classic Country Music#Songwriting#Country Singer#The First Edition#Opry#Stateside#Elektra Records#Urban Cowboy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Nashville, TNcowboysindians.com

Remembering Lynn Anderson

Lisa Sutton, the late singer’s daughter, is working to maintain her mother’s legacy. Six years ago today, singer Lynn Anderson passed away in Nashville at age 67. She was a classy lady, and she is dearly missed. But her legacy abides — in so small measure to the recent reissues of her albums, and the efforts of her daughter, Lisa Sutton.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Country Star Randy Travis Got In Trouble With The Law

Country music star Randy Travis is an icon in his field. His genre-defining debut album, "Storms of Life," is credited with bringing country music back to its roots and breaking ground for artists, including Clint Black, Alan Jackson, and Garth Brooks (via RandyTravis.com). The "On the Other Hand" artist recently announced the release of a remastered version of the album for its 35th anniversary, much to the delight of his fans. It went a long way in helping him win the Academy of Country Music's Top New Male Vocalist, Top Male Vocalist, Album of the Year, and Single of the Year awards when it was originally released in 1986.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Rocks Ripped Daisy Dukes While Shopping For Cowboy Hats — Photo

Big yeehaw energy: Miranda Lambert rocked daisy dukes while shopping for cowboy hats. See her impressive hat haul. Miranda Lambert knows the power of a good cowboy hat. The country music singer, 37, stopped by a hat store in Nashville, Tennessee to expand her collection and documented her haul on Instagram on Tuesday, July 20. Staying true to her southern country roots, Miranda opted for ripped daisy dukes, a retro white graphic t-shirt, and, of course, a cowboy hat with a little cactus on it for the outing.
Musicwkml.com

Garth Brooks ‘Heartbroken’ Over Nashville Show Getting Postponed

Garth Brooks said he was “heartbroken” over having to postpone the Nashville stadium show on Saturday (7/31) due to storms. Garth said on Studio G Monday (8/1), “There is a rescheduled date that we’re working with, but we can’t confirm it yet – we’ve gotta line it up with our stuff.”
MusicPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Top 10 Country Songs of the 1970s

In the 1970s, the country music charts were filled with artists who first found fame during the previous decade(s) — to name a few, Glen Campbell, Charley Pride, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Loretta Lynn — and promising newcomers such as Emmylou Harris, Tanya Tucker, and Tom T. Hall. Many of...
MusicMic

The gay songwriters who secretly ruled the country charts are ready for the spotlight

Dianne Davidson had a major Nashville record deal starting when she was a teenager in 1970. With her bellowing voice, gutting, emotive lyrics, and folksy sensibility, Davidson didn’t have a problem getting country music’s doors to open wide for her — at first. Her career took off soon after moving to the country music industry hub from West Tennessee at seventeen to make music. Her songs were heavy on the raw sincerity and the folk-acoustic instrumentals that were popular in the ‘70s, combined with a gut-wrenching drift that was all her own. It was only natural to her to be real about everything: the industry was rewarding it, it seemed. Davidson was getting radio play, interviews, and glowing reviews for the four years that followed her debut. But buried in track eight of her highly anticipated fourth album was “Song About Georgia.” It was about her first love, another woman.
Louisville, KYwfpk.org

Nanci Griffith Has Passed

Nanci Griffith, a Grammy-winning self-described “folkabilly” singer and a Texas national treasure died today in Nashville. She was 68. Her cause of death was undisclosed in a statement from her manager. “It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,”
CelebritiesMySanAntonio

Nanci Griffith, Grammy-Winning Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 68

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith died Friday morning in Nashville, a rep for her management company has confirmed to Variety. No caused of death was announced; she was 68. “It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” Gold Mountain Entertainment...
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

The 10 Best Neal McCoy Songs, Ranked

With greatest hits entries the caliber of "They're Playin' Our Song," "If You Can't Be Good At It," "Love Happens Like That," "The Life of the Party," "That's Life," "Hillbilly Rap," "The Last of a Dying Breed" and "Where Forever Begins," it was hard to round up Neal McCoy's top country songs and limit them to a list of 10 highlights.
MusicPosted by
GATOR 99.5

30 Years Ago: Vince Gill Joins the Grand Ole Opry

Thirty years ago today, on Aug. 10. 1991, Vince Gill became an official member of the Grand Ole Opry, only seven years after he moved to Nashville. He was inducted by Roy Acuff. During his Opry induction ceremony, Gill sang "When I Call Your Name," the title track of his...
MusicCMT

CMT Rewind: Randy Travis’ “Diggin’ Up Bones'” Showcases Classic Country’s Timeless Perseverance

Thirty-five years ago, Randy Travis was five years past moving to a country music community in Nashville that was deep in the throes of its love affair with pop music’s cosmopolitan appeal. Dusty, rhinestone-desiring cowboys were long past being compromised by the allure of the star-spangled rodeo. Instead, worldwide TV stardom, MTV glamour, and extraordinary revenue defined the genre. However, a roughhousing juvenile delinquent from a small North Carolina town with a sound called “too country” by record executives looking for the “next big thing” stayed the course and proved that everything old is ultimately timeless via singles like 1986’s “Diggin’ Up Bones.”
Public Healthwkml.com

Reba And Actor Boyfriend Rex Linn Recover From COVID

In a recent Tik Tok live, Reba revealed that she and her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, were COVID positive and have since recovered. Reba said in the session with fans, “This has been a very hard year, and it’s getting rougher again. You guys, please stay safe. Wear your masks. Do what you have to do. Stay home. Just stay safe. Stay healthy. It’s not fun to get this. I did get it. Rex [Linn] and I got it and, it’s not fun. You don’t feel good.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy