Top 10 Mel Tillis Songs
Across a nearly 60-year career, Mel Tillis shined, first as a Nashville songwriter and later as one of country music's top recording stars. The Florida native arrived in Nashville in the 1950s. He quickly became a favored songwriting partner of one of the decade's biggest stars, Webb Pierce. Into the '60s, Tillis excelled among an absurdly talented group of songwriters to the stars that included Willie Nelson, Bill Anderson, Roger Miller and Tom T. Hall. Hits written by Tillis back then include Bobby Bare's "Detroit City" and Kenny Rogers and the First Edition's "Ruby, Don't Take Your Love to Town."
