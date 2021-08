Have you ever wondered how you can become a judge for the Cannabis Cup? Well, that dream (or hallucination) can become “reality.” Massachusetts lightened up in 2016 when Mass voters in large numbers checked the “yes” box on “Question 4” legalizing sticky-bud in state. For a number of years now that “yes” vote on the initiative allows residents of legal age to lite up in the privacy of their own home…or their buddy’s home depending who has the better snacks.