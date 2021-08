In true Kanye West fashion, the rapper confused fans by rocking a full-body spiked costume in a live stream from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium. Kanye West, 44, has appeared in a livestream ahead of the release of his new album, Donda. Of course, it wasn’t a regular stream — the rapper seemed to be in his dressing room at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium, where he has reportedly been living for two weeks. During the Apple Music stream, he was masked and wore an array of bizarre, spiked costumes. He was later seen lifting weights and chatting with his producer Mike Dean.