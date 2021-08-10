Cancel
Gartner: These 4 trends are shaping the future of the public cloud

By Brandon Vigliarolo
TechRepublic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour main trends are helping the public cloud industry grow rapidly, with 21.7% growth expected between 2021 and 2022. Find out what those trends are and how they'll affect your organization. A Gartner report on the trends driving the public cloud sector predicts that the public cloud industry will grow...

Technologycisco.com

Cisco SD-WAN for Government Achieves FedRAMP ATO Certification

Cisco is the only vendor that provides a FedRAMP ATO certified SD-WAN solution. Cisco SD-WAN for Government can help U.S. Government agencies accelerate their IT modernization. Agencies can now fast-track the adoption of secure cloud solutions to allow agencies to optimize workloads, move applications, and extend their secure footprint anywhere in a more cost-effective manner.
Technologyaithority.com

CORRECTING and REPLACING Capital Online Selects Juniper Networks to Accelerate Cloud Business Transformation to Support Global Business Growth

Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced that Capital Online, a global data center and cloud service provider, selected Juniper Networks to build an expanded network infrastructure to support its ever-growing cloud business while simplifying network operations management through automation. China’s cloud computing industry has experienced robust growth...
Public Healthaithority.com

COVID-19 Shapes Enterprise Sourcing Strategies, Fueling Growth In Private/Hybrid Cloud Adoption

ISG Provider Lens Archetype report says companies at different stages of sourcing maturity look to service providers for selective, transformational or cutting-edge projects. Private and hybrid cloud adoption has accelerated significantly over the past year, partly due to changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
Energy Industrydataversity.net

Power Outages at Public Cloud Data Centers: How to Mitigate Risks

Click to learn more about author Ashok Sharma. A public cloud is a computing facility that makes resources accessible by service providers for the community through the internet. Resources include storage capabilities, applications, or virtual machines. Public cloud allows for scalability and sharing of resources that would be impossible for a single organization.
Softwarecomptia.org

My CompTIA Cloud+ Favorites: Cloud Migrations

I’ve selected three of my favorite CompTIA Cloud+ topics to cover in a series of articles. This article is the second in that series and it examines cloud migration. Part 1 in the series covered managing compute resources, and part 3 will cover managing cloud security. Be sure to read...
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

The Journey to Coursera with Google Cloud and Prisma Cloud

Coursera announced the availability of Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud training on Google Qwiklabs, which is hosted by Coursera. Now students can learn how Prisma Cloud provides organizations with unmatched visibility and defense-in-depth for workloads and applications running on the Google Cloud Platform. This is important, as managing enterprise cybersecurity...
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Prisma Cloud enterprise edititon

This is in regards to Prisma Cloud Enterprise Edition integration with Microsoft Azure. I would appreciate if any one could let me know what all services in Azure, Prisma Cloud Enterprise Edition supports for detection, Reporting, compliance and remediation. For e.g Azure defenders supports the following services:. App Service ,SQL...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Cloud Automation Market Future Growth Outlook | IBM, CA Technologies, Computer Sciences

The latest research on "Global Cloud Automation Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Computerscisco.com

Implementing Cisco Enterprise SD-Branch (ENSDBI) v1.0

The Implementing Cisco Enterprise SD-Branch (ENSDBI) v1.0 course is designed to teach you to understand the Cisco Software-Defined (SD)-Branch architecture and Cisco Enterprise Network Functions Virtualization (ENFV) solution. Through a series of e-learning lectures and labs, you will learn about the supported hardware platforms with a focus on the components,...
SoftwareZDNet

How nurturing developers for 'cloud-first' will fuel next phase of Cisco DevNet

Cisco Systems has long been considered the industry's premier networking company, with products spanning the entire scope of enterprise requirements and service-provider networks. Historically, Cisco was known as the top-selling network hardware maker, and while it still produces best-in-class hardware, the last decade of innovation has been led by software.
Small BusinessTechRepublic

Company size is a nonissue with automated cyberattack tools

Even with plenty of old problems to contend with, an expert suggests security pros need to get ready for new and more powerful automated ransomware tools. Cybercriminals are constantly looking for the best return on their investment and solutions that lower the chance of being caught. Sadly, that appears to mean small businesses are their current target of opportunity.
Businesspetri.com

Microsoft Extends its Services Partnership with EY

Microsoft Extends its Services Partnership with EY. Less than a year after the formation of the EY Microsoft Services Group, both companies are extending the partnership for five years. The group created by the accounting, business, and technology services provider this week said they are boosting their collaboration to build new solutions and platforms that will enable their respective enterprise clients to modernize their back-office IT operations. Microsoft is EY’s largest alliance partner. According to EY, 80 percent of its clients’ solutions are platformed on Microsoft Azure. Already, 1,600 businesses run EY’s new Azure-hosed global tax platform, and the goal is to scale that so that 20,000 clients are on it during the next five years, according to a videorecorded explanation by EY chairman and CEO Carmine DiSibio. The EY Microsoft Services Group will also accelerate its effort on helping clients digitize their supply chains. And, EY wants to expand its Canvas audit methodology tool, which also runs in Azure, with plans to embed compliance and risk capabilities.
Businessaithority.com

EY And Microsoft Announce Expansion Of Collaboration To Drive A US$15b Growth Opportunity And Technology Innovation Across Industries

— Reinvent and modernize back office business and public finance operations. — Build a first-of-its-kind data fabric solution to help organizations harness the value of enterprise data. — Transform regulated industries with innovative cloud-based platforms underpinned by trust. — Scale products and services through extensive investments in resources and training.
Economynewyorkcitynews.net

What is Microsoft Azure? Why Are Businesses Embracing It?

Microsoft Azure is a public cloud computing platform owned by Microsoft. It caters to multiple requirements such as cloud computing, storage, analytics, and networking. Organizations make use of all these services or a few of them to build new applications, scale current ones or even run applications in the public cloud.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Big data as a service Market Bigger Than Expected | Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP), IBM Corporation

Big data as a service Market by Solution Type (Hadoop-as-a-Service, Data-as-a-Service, and Data Analytics-as-a-Service), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Big data as a service market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Big data as a service market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Portland, ORaithority.com

EdgeConneX and Opus Interactive Collaborate to Deliver Hybrid Multi-Cloud Solutions At The Edge

Partnership Provides Enterprises with Local, Edge Access to Multi-Cloud Offerings via EdgeConneX Edge Data Centers and Opus Interactive OpusCloud and IaaS Offerings. EdgeConneX, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces its partnership with Opus Interactive, a woman-owned cloud, colocation, and IT services company based in Portland, Oregon. The partnership enables additional Edge-based cloud solutions for enterprises across the EdgeConneX global footprint. This includes Opus Interactive cloud migration with options ranging from dedicated bare metal environments to variable hybrid cloud and multi-cloud solutions from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft® Azure®, OpenStack®, VMware®, Google Cloud Platform™, Oracle, OpusCloud and more.
Businessaithority.com

Toshiba Elevate Sky Leverages Cloud To Support The Digital Workforce

Toshiba’s Elevate Sky Platform Merges Cloud-Enabled Systems, Software & Services to Improve Productivity, Cut Costs & Increase Security. Toshiba America Business Solutions is enabling businesses to easily leverage cloud-based workplace solutions for modern workforce. The company’s Elevate Sky™ platform features a broad portfolio of Toshiba and third-party cloud-enabled systems, software and services including print, document and printer fleet management, workflow and beyond.
EngineeringTechRepublic

Google has a time crystal research paper but quantum startups have millions in funding

Boston Consulting Group predicts that QC investments could reach $800 million this year with growing support from established companies also. Google made news recently with its pre-publication research paper about time crystals and quantum computing. The paper has not been peer reviewed yet but the discovery has the potential to add stability to quantum hardware. This work is still deep in the laboratory but other advancements in quantum computing are pushing the field even closer to production.
ComputersInfoworld

A New Era: Transform Your Oracle Databases Across Private & Hybrid Clouds

When we look at the major challenges facing customers today in the database world, most issues fall into four areas: risk, cost, complexity, and agility. Too often, when looking at modernization, we focus on “complexity” and “agility”, but we also need to look at lowering “risk” and improving “cost.” In this webcast from Nutanix, you’ll hear about the company’s vision for a hybrid cloud platform for database services, allowing customer to select a single control & data plane that can be leveraged seamlessly across their private and public cloud environments – no need to rely on multiple planes and vendors in order to run their databases and workloads in the hybrid environments of today.
Businessaithority.com

Virtana Announces Expanded Advanced Technology Partnership With Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Expansion Delivers Virtana’s Unified Observability SaaS Platform through AWS Marketplace, Enabling Organizations Worldwide to Accelerate Digital Transformation. Virtana, the AIOps observability company for hybrid cloud, announced its expanded offering of Virtana Platform on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. Offering end user customers a unified SaaS platform on Marketplace, the solution leverages a ‘know before you go’ approach with high-definition data collection on-premises, and delivers precision observability, reduces cloud costs, and de-risks public cloud migration to AWS.

