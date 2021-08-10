iPhone, iPad and Mac users: How to access the same SharePoint collaboration and communication capabilities as Windows users

ICloud is so useful for syncing information across your Apple devices, but there's a pesky bug among the moving cloud-parts that sometimes leaves your contact list brimming with duplicates. These doubled contacts don't take up much storage space, but it can still be annoying to have to scroll through multiples -- not to mention that it feels good to de-clutter your virtual space every now and then. At the very least, a concise address book makes it easier to find the information you actually want without sifting through doubles, triples or more copies of the same contact.