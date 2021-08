The average transaction price of a Buick vehicle exceeded $35,000 in the second quarter of 2021. According to data from Cox Automotive, Buick posted an average transaction price of $35,183 in Q2, which is three percent higher than Q2 2020, but down from Q2 in 2019. Unsurprisingly, the ATP improvement was mostly driven by Buick’s pricier models, which include the compact Envision and full-size Enclave. Higher ATPs at Buick could be more commonplace going forward as the brand continues to offer more vehicles in the opulent Avenir trim level and introduces EV models.