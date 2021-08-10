Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Is it safe to get a 3rd dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine?

By Nexstar Media Wire
wdhn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The CDC reports about 1,000 people have received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by falsifying information to health care providers. The U.S. government has not approved booster shots against the virus, saying it has yet to see evidence they are necessary. While Pfizer has said it plans to seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for booster shots, health authorities say that for now, the fully vaccinated seem well protected.

www.wdhn.com

Comments / 14

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Wdtn#Cdc#Kettering Health#Americans#Nih#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be More Protected

How much protection you have against COVID after being vaccinated can depend on a lot of different things, from your age to certain underlying medical conditions to which vaccine you get. Of course, everyone wants the highest level of protection from their shots, especially as the Delta variant takes over and COVID cases continue to surge across the country after weeks of good news. And while you can't go back in time if you've already been vaccinated, you may find peace of mind from the results of a new study, which found that some recipients of the Pfizer vaccine have even more protection against COVID, depending on one pre-vaccination factor.
WorldPosted by
TheConversationAU

What do I need to know about the Moderna vaccine? And how does it compare with Pfizer?

Australia’s medical regulator has provisionally approved another COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna, for use in Australia. One million doses of Moderna are due in the second half of September and three million doses a month will begin to arrive from October. Read more: Australia's vaccines boosted with provisional approval for Moderna Like Pfizer, Moderna is an mRNA vaccine. So how does it work, and what are the similarities and differences with Pfizer? Remind me, how do mRNA vaccines work? mRNA is...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Between Pfizer Doses, You May Be Safer From the Delta Variant

Not everyone receives the same level of protection from their COVID shots, even those who got the same vaccine. Studies have shown that anything from your age to your underlying health conditions could lower your immune response. And with breakthrough infections seemingly occurring more often as the Delta variant spreads through the U.S., vaccinated people are becoming more concerned about how strong their immune response to the vaccine was. Fortunately, new research has found that certain factors may boost your protection after vaccination—even against the Delta variant. Now, a new study out of the U.K. has determined that some Pfizer recipients may be more protected against the Delta variant, depending on how they spaced out their doses.
PharmaceuticalsNewsweek

Why the FDA Hasn't Approved a COVID Shot yet When Millions Are Vaccinated

On August 11, eight months will have passed since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted its first emergency use authorization (EUA) for a COVID vaccine. Since December 11, 2020, 164.8 million U.S. citizens have been fully vaccinated with either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines, or one of Johnson & Johnson's to help protect them from the disease.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Public HealthFortune

This is why vaccinated people are still testing positive for COVID-19

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. With COVID-19 shots reaching billions of people, reports have grown more common of people getting infected with the coronavirus despite being vaccinated. Just as a natural infection doesn’t guarantee protection from reinfection with the virus, neither does immunization provide a perfect shield. Still, those who have immunity— either from vaccination or infection—carry a fraction of the risk of those who have none. So-called breakthrough cases among the immunized are a reminder that as long as the pandemic virus is prevalent in the world, it remains a threat to everyone.
PharmaceuticalsMedical News Today

COVID-19 vaccine: If you had no side effects, are you protected?

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. Real-world vaccine safety monitoring continues for all vaccines, as...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Patient case strongly suggests link between COVID-19 vaccine and Bell's palsy

The case of a patient who experienced two facial palsies—one after the first and another after the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine—strongly suggests that Bell's palsy (facial nerve palsy of unknown cause) is linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, doctors write in the journal BMJ Case Reports. They describe...
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

People Without COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Were Injected With Saline? Claims Debunked

Health experts have debunked a theory claiming that people who received COVID-19 vaccines but did not develop any side effects were instead injected with saline. Hundreds of social media users on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram shared a post that claims a large number of the general population received saline in an attempt to cover up severe side effects caused by COVID-19 vaccines.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is LESS EFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant than Pfizer and Moderna shots, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant than other shots, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-dose vaccine were twice as low compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Don't wait for full FDA approval to get your Covid shot. Here's why

Jonathan Sackner-Bernstein is a physician, author and clinical researcher. He served as Associate Center Director for Technology and Innovation in the Center for Devices at the Food and Drug Administration and as a consultant to DARPA. He currently consults for pharma and medical device companies. The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
Public Healthwpsdlocal6.com

What full FDA approval could change about Covid vaccination

As pressure mounts on the Food and Drug Administration to grant formal approval to Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, doctors and public health experts across the country say it's still unclear what impact, if any, such approval would have on patients and providers. One hope is that full approval could convince those...

Comments / 14

Community Policy