Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 10, 2021
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Rose Rita Barry, 93, a lifelong Staten Islander, who worked as a teacher at Port Richmond and then Tottenville High School where she taught for 17 years until retirement in 1992, and who was a member of the S.I. Archaeology Society and president of the Belle Lettres Society, Staten Island’s oldest humanities group, has died.www.silive.com
