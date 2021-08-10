Cancel
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 10, 2021

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Rose Rita Barry, 93, a lifelong Staten Islander, who worked as a teacher at Port Richmond and then Tottenville High School where she taught for 17 years until retirement in 1992, and who was a member of the S.I. Archaeology Society and president of the Belle Lettres Society, Staten Island’s oldest humanities group, has died.

