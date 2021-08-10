What a transitional 2022 could look like for the Nats!
The Washington Nationals are projected to be on the hook for about $128 million in CBT payroll for next year if they roll with the players they control now and make no free agent moves. This also assumes the CBA does not alter the minimum salaries for next year or any other aspects of salaries, fringe benefits, and 40-man costs. Juan Soto and Josh Bell could receive $15 and $11 million respectively as arb-eligible players, and right now, they will be the third and fourth highest paid employees on the team.www.talknats.com
Comments / 2