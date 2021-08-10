Cancel
Recipes

Grilled Mahi Mahi

By wendy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstead of grilling out the usual hamburgers or chicken breasts, prepare this grilled mahi mahi and reel in raves!. 8 mahi mahi fillets (6 ounces each) In a shallow dish, combine the teriyaki sauce, sherry or pineapple juice and garlic; add mahi mahi. Turn to coat; refrigerate for 30 minutes.

