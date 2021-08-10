Grilled Mahi Mahi

We might think of mac and cheese as a uniquely American dish, but history tells us otherwise. As Smithsonian Magazine points out, the earliest recipe for this quintessential comfort food was found in Northern Europe and dates back to 1769, while the American colonies were still very much British territory. It still has a bit of a colonial pedigree, however. Like ice cream, it even has a connection to Thomas Jefferson, who brought mac and cheese back to the colonies after his time in France as ambassador. The dish was even considered fancy enough to be served at a presidential state dinner in 1802. Today, however, it's very much considered to be comfort food, thanks in part to the effort of Kraft Foods and its ubiquitous boxed mac and cheese.