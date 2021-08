Extreme climate events like the ones experienced by many regions around the world this summer are threatening to become more frequent and more devastating in the future. This applies to flooding as well as heatwaves and droughts, which in turn can lead to devastating forest fires. This is the conclusion reached by more than 200 scientists from 66 countries, including several researchers from the Max Planck Society, in the sixth assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change (IPCC) on the scientific basis of climate change. The report focuses on the regional effects of global warming. According to the report, the Mediterranean region, among others, is likely to be particularly hard hit.