Camillus, N.Y. — About five minutes after a robbery was reported Saturday morning at the NBT Bank in Camillus, police had a suspect in custody. The bank robbery was reported at about 11:02 a.m. at the branch on West Genesee Street near Kasson Road, Camillus police said in a news release. The man was arrested at 11:07 a.m. near the bank, they said.