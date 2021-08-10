Cancel
Recipes

Grilled potato and arugula salad a perfect summer meal

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 4 days ago
This light and bright grilled potato and arugula salad packs a deliciously tangy flavor with a nutrient dense vegetable for the perfect summer grill out.

With crisp potatoes, lemony Dijon dressing, pickled red onions and peppery arugula, this light and bright summer salad packs deliciously tangy flavor.

Ingredients …

1 lb. small potatoes, sliced in half

drizzle of olive oil, for roasting/grilling

salt, pepper

juice of 1/2 a small lemon

a few big handfuls of arugula (about 3 oz.)

2 tablespoons pickled onions

2 tablespoons capers, drained

1/4 cup chopped fresh chives

1 teaspoon lemon zest

— Quick Pickled Red Onions

1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

a few generous pinches of salt

— Dressing

2 tablespoons olive oil

1.5 tablespoons sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 cloves chopped garlic

juice of 1/2 a small lemon

Directions …

Slice potatoes in half, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

In a small bowl, combine the onion slices with sherry vinegar and salt. Chill for at least 1 hour.

Whisk together the dressing ingredients in a large bowl. Set aside.

Heat a grill pan* to high heat and brush with oil.

Place the potatoes, cut side down and let them cook without moving them until nice char marks start to form (flip one to check). After one side is well cooked, flip them and add a good squeeze of lemon juice. C

ontinue cooking until potatoes are roasted on the outside and tender in the middle. Reduce heat and cover if necessary. (If using a grill pan without a lid, you can cover it with a small baking sheet).

Small 1” potatoes should cook for a total of approx. 20-25 minutes.

Transfer warm cooked potatoes to the large bowl and toss with the dressing.

Let cool to room temp and toss with arugula, pickled onions, capers, chives and lemon zest.

Taste and add more dressing to your liking.

Serve at room temp, or make ahead and chill.

For more potatio recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com
