A boxcar bridge? Newly listed $1.2 million California home has one. Take a look

A house that’s hit the real estate market in Houston, Texas for $649,000 begs to ask the question: is there such thing as a wrong angle?. The triangle-shaped home built in 2013 both asks and answers that question with its oddly alluring shape and wonderfully charismatic interior. The unique estate was designed by architect Allen Bianchi, who was able to pull off the interesting shape thanks to Houston not having a zoning ordinance, which defines how “property in specific geographic zones can be used.”