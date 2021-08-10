Cancel
Real Estate

A boxcar bridge? Newly listed $1.2 million California home has one. Take a look

By TJ Macias
Centre Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s considered a local landmark and now this canyon oasis has hit the real estate market in Southern California for $1.2 million. The home, bridge and a separate studio sit on two acres of land in the Santa Monica mountains, is close to shopping and dining along with hiking trails. But the real draw of the home is the boxcar itself.

