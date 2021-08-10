Cancel
Clusters of hairpins induce intrinsic transcription termination in bacteria

By Swati Gupta
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntrinsic transcription termination (ITT) sites are currently identified by locating single and double-adjacent RNA hairpins downstream of the stop codon. ITTs for a limited number of genes/operons in only a few bacterial genomes are currently known. This lack of coverage is a lacuna in the existing ITT inference methods. We have studied the inter-operon regions of 13 genomes covering all major phyla in bacteria, for which good quality public RNA-seq data exist. We identify ITT sites in 87% of cases by predicting hairpin(s) and validate against 81% of cases for which the RNA-seq derived sites could be calculated. We identify 72% of these sites correctly, with 98% of them located ≤ 80 bases downstream of the stop codon. The predicted hairpins form a cluster (when present < 15 bases) in two-thirds of the cases, the remaining being single hairpins. The largest number of clusters is formed by two hairpins, and the occurrence decreases exponentially with an increasing number of hairpins in the cluster. Our study reveals that hairpins form an effective ITT unit when they act in concert in a cluster. Their pervasiveness along with single hairpin terminators corroborates a wider utilization of ITT mechanisms for transcription control across bacteria.

Dynamic changes in mitochondrial 3D structure during folliculogenesis and luteal formation in the goat large luteal cell lineage

In mammalian ovaries, mitochondria are integral sites of energy production and steroidogenesis. While shifts in cellular activities and steroidogenesis are well characterized during the differentiation of large luteal cells in folliculogenesis and luteal formation, mitochondrial dynamics during this process have not been previously evaluated. In this study, we collected ovaries containing primordial follicles, mature follicles, corpus hemorrhagicum, or corpus luteum from goats at specific times in the estrous cycle. Enzyme histochemistry, ultrastructural observations, and 3D structural analysis of serial sections of mitochondria revealed that branched mitochondrial networks were predominant in follicles, while spherical and tubular mitochondria were typical in large luteal cells. Furthermore, the average mitochondrial diameter and volume increased from folliculogenesis to luteal formation. In primordial follicles, the signals of cytochrome c oxidase and ATP synthase were undetectable in most cells, and the large luteal cells from the corpus hemorrhagicum also showed low enzyme signals and content when compared with granulosa cells in mature follicles or large luteal cells from the corpus luteum. Our findings suggest that the mitochondrial enlargement could be an event during folliculogenesis and luteal formation, while the modulation of mitochondrial morphology and respiratory enzyme expressions may be related to tissue remodeling during luteal formation.
HealthNature.com

Glioblastoma invasion factor ODZ1 is induced by microenvironmental signals through activation of a Stat3-dependent transcriptional pathway

We have previously shown that the transmembrane protein ODZ1 serves for glioblastoma (GBM) cells to invade the surrounding tissue through activation of RhoA/ROCK pathway. However, the transcriptional machinery used by GBM cells to regulate the expression of ODZ1 is unknown. Here we show that interaction with tumor microenvironment elements, mainly activated monocytes through IL-6 secretion, and the extracellular matrix protein fibronectin, induces the Stat3 transcriptional pathway and upregulates ODZ1 which results in GBM cell migration. This signaling route is abrogated by blocking the IL-6 receptor, inhibiting Jak kinases or knocking down Stat3. Furthermore, we have identified a Stat3 responsive element in the ODZ1 gene promoter, about 1 kb from the transcription start site. Luciferase-reporter assays confirmed that the promoter responds to the presence of monocytic cells and this activation is greatly reduced when the Stat3 site is mutated or following treatment with a neutralizing anti-IL-6 receptor antibody or transfecting GBM cells with a dominant negative variant of Stat3. Overall, we show that monocyte-secreted IL-6 and the extracellular matrix protein fibronectin activate the axis Stat3-ODZ1 and promote migration of GBM cells. This is the first described transcriptional mechanism used by tumor cells to promote the expression of the invasion factor ODZ1.
ScienceNature.com

Structures of tmRNA and SmpB as they transit through the ribosome

In bacteria, trans-translation is the main rescue system, freeing ribosomes stalled on defective messenger RNAs. This mechanism is driven by small protein B (SmpB) and transfer-messenger RNA (tmRNA), a hybrid RNA known to have both a tRNA-like and an mRNA-like domain. Here we present four cryo-EM structures of the ribosome during trans-translation at resolutions from 3.0 to 3.4 Å. These include the high-resolution structure of the whole pre-accommodated state, as well as structures of the accommodated state, the translocated state, and a translocation intermediate. Together, they shed light on the movements of the tmRNA-SmpB complex in the ribosome, from its delivery by the elongation factor EF-Tu to its passage through the ribosomal A and P sites after the opening of the B1 bridges. Additionally, we describe the interactions between the tmRNA-SmpB complex and the ribosome. These explain why the process does not interfere with canonical translation.
WildlifeNature.com

Mapping the biosynthetic pathway of a hybrid polyketide-nonribosomal peptide in a metazoan

Polyketide synthase (PKS) and nonribosomal peptide synthetase (NRPS) hybrid systems typically use complex protein-protein interactions to facilitate direct transfer of intermediates between these multimodular megaenzymes. In the canal-associated neurons (CANs) of Caenorhabditis elegans, PKS-1 and NRPS-1 produce the nemamides, the only known hybrid polyketide-nonribosomal peptides biosynthesized by animals, through a poorly understood mechanism. Here, we use genome editing and mass spectrometry to map the roles of individual PKS-1 and NRPS-1 enzymatic domains in nemamide biosynthesis. Furthermore, we show that nemamide biosynthesis requires at least five additional enzymes expressed in the CANs that are encoded by genes distributed across the worm genome. We identify the roles of these enzymes and discover a mechanism for trafficking intermediates between a PKS and an NRPS. Specifically, the enzyme PKAL-1 activates an advanced polyketide intermediate as an adenylate and directly loads it onto a carrier protein in NRPS-1. This trafficking mechanism provides a means by which a PKS-NRPS system can expand its biosynthetic potential and is likely important for the regulation of nemamide biosynthesis.
ScienceNature.com

Expression of oncogenic HRAS in human Rh28 and RMS-YM rhabdomyosarcoma cells leads to oncogene-induced senescence

Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS) is the most common pediatric soft tissue sarcoma. The two predominant histologic variants of RMS, embryonal and alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma (eRMS and aRMS, respectively), carry very different prognoses. While eRMS is associated with an intermediate prognosis, the 5-year survival rate of aRMS is less than 30%. The RMS subtypes are also different at the molecular level—eRMS frequently has multiple genetic alterations, including mutations in RAS and TP53, whereas aRMS often has chromosomal translocations resulting in PAX3-FOXO1 or PAX7-FOXO1 fusions, but otherwise has a “quiet” genome. Interestingly, mutations in RAS are rarely found in aRMS. In this study, we explored the role of oncogenic RAS in aRMS. We found that while ectopic oncogenic HRAS expression was tolerated in the human RAS-driven eRMS cell line RD, it was detrimental to cell growth and proliferation in the human aRMS cell line Rh28. Growth inhibition was mediated by oncogene-induced senescence and associated with increased RB pathway activity and expression of the cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitors p16 and p21. Unexpectedly, the human eRMS cell line RMS-YM, a RAS wild-type eRMS cell line, also exhibited growth inhibition in response to oncogenic HRAS in a manner similar to aRMS Rh28 cells. This work suggests that oncogenic RAS is expressed in a context-dependent manner in RMS and may provide insight into the differential origins and therapeutic opportunities for RMS subtypes.
ChemistryNature.com

Frustrated self-assembly of non-Euclidean crystals of nanoparticles

Self-organized complex structures in nature, e.g., viral capsids, hierarchical biopolymers, and bacterial flagella, offer efficiency, adaptability, robustness, and multi-functionality. Can we program the self-assembly of three-dimensional (3D) complex structures using simple building blocks, and reach similar or higher level of sophistication in engineered materials? Here we present an analytic theory for the self-assembly of polyhedral nanoparticles (NPs) based on their crystal structures in non-Euclidean space. We show that the unavoidable geometrical frustration of these particle shapes, combined with competing attractive and repulsive interparticle interactions, lead to controllable self-assembly of structures of complex order. Applying this theory to tetrahedral NPs, we find high-yield and enantiopure self-assembly of helicoidal ribbons, exhibiting qualitative agreement with experimental observations. We expect that this theory will offer a general framework for the self-assembly of simple polyhedral building blocks into rich complex morphologies with new material capabilities such as tunable optical activity, essential for multiple emerging technologies.
WildlifeNature.com

Genome-wide identification and analysis of the heat shock transcription factor family in moso bamboo (Phyllostachys edulis)

Heat shock transcription factors (HSFs) are central elements in the regulatory network that controls plant heat stress response. They are involved in multiple transcriptional regulatory pathways and play important roles in heat stress signaling and responses to a variety of other stresses. We identified 41 members of the HSF gene family in moso bamboo, which were distributed non-uniformly across its 19 chromosomes. Phylogenetic analysis showed that the moso bamboo HSF genes could be divided into three major subfamilies; HSFs from the same subfamily shared relatively conserved gene structures and sequences and encoded similar amino acids. All HSF genes contained HSF signature domains. Subcellular localization prediction indicated that about 80% of the HSF proteins were located in the nucleus, consistent with the results of GO enrichment analysis. A large number of stress response–associated cis-regulatory elements were identified in the HSF upstream promoter sequences. Synteny analysis indicated that the HSFs in the moso bamboo genome had greater collinearity with those of rice and maize than with those of Arabidopsis and pepper. Numerous segmental duplicates were found in the moso bamboo HSF gene family. Transcriptome data indicated that the expression of a number of PeHsfs differed in response to exogenous gibberellin (GA) and naphthalene acetic acid (NAA). A number of HSF genes were highly expressed in the panicles and in young shoots, suggesting that they may have functions in reproductive growth and the early development of rapidly-growing shoots. This study provides fundamental information on members of the bamboo HSF gene family and lays a foundation for further study of their biological functions in the regulation of plant responses to adversity.
CancerNature.com

Deep learning-based gene selection in comprehensive gene analysis in pancreatic cancer

The selection of genes that are important for obtaining gene expression data is challenging. Here, we developed a deep learning-based feature selection method suitable for gene selection. Our novel deep learning model includes an additional feature-selection layer. After model training, the units in this layer with high weights correspond to the genes that worked effectively in the processing of the networks. Cancer tissue samples and adjacent normal pancreatic tissue samples were collected from 13 patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma during surgery and subsequently frozen. After processing, gene expression data were extracted from the specimens using RNA sequencing. Task 1 for the model training was to discriminate between cancerous and normal pancreatic tissue in six patients. Task 2 was to discriminate between patients with pancreatic cancer (n = 13) who survived for more than one year after surgery. The most frequently selected genes were ACACB, ADAMTS6, NCAM1, and CADPS in Task 1, and CD1D, PLA2G16, DACH1, and SOWAHA in Task 2. According to The Cancer Genome Atlas dataset, these genes are all prognostic factors for pancreatic cancer. Thus, the feasibility of using our deep learning-based method for the selection of genes associated with pancreatic cancer development and prognosis was confirmed.
IndustryNature.com

Impact of water stress under ambient and elevated carbon dioxide across three temperature regimes on soybean canopy gas exchange and productivity

The present study investigated the interactive effects of three environmental stress factors elevated CO2, temperature, and drought stress on soybean growth and yield. Experiments were conducted in the sunlit, controlled environment Soil–Plant–Atmosphere–Research chambers under two-level of irrigation (WW-well water and WS-water stress-35%WW) and CO2 (aCO2-ambient 400 µmol mol−1 and eCO2-elevated 800 µmol mol−1) and each at the three day/night temperature regimes of 24/18 °C (MLT-moderately low), 28/22 °C (OT-optimum), and 32/26 °C (MHT-moderately high). Results showed the greatest negative impact of WS on plant traits such as canopy photosynthesis (PCnet), total dry weight (TDwt), and seed yield. The decreases in these traits under WS ranged between 40 and 70% averaged across temperature regimes with a greater detrimental impact in plants grown under aCO2 than eCO2. The MHT had an increased PCnet, TDwt, and seed yield primarily under eCO2, with a greater increase under WW than WS conditions. The eCO2 stimulated PCnet, TDwt, and seed yield more under WS than WW. For instance, on average across T regimes, eCO2 stimulated around 25% and 90% dry mass under WW and WS, respectively, relative to aCO2. Overall, eCO2 appears to benefit soybean productivity, at least partially, under WS and the moderately warmer temperature of this study.
ScienceNature.com

Long non-coding RNA MALAT1 enhances angiogenesis during bone regeneration by regulating the miR-494/SP1 axis

Bone regeneration is a coordinated process involving connections between blood vessels and osteocytes. Angiogenesis and osteogenesis are tightly connected throughout the progression of bone regeneration. This study aimed to explore the underlying mechanism of metastasis-associated lung adenocarcinoma transcript 1 (MALAT1)-regulated angiogenesis during bone regeneration. Gene and protein expression was detected by quantitative real-time PCR and western blot assay. Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGFA) secretion was assessed by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. To evaluate the effect of osteogenic differentiation, alkaline phosphatase (ALP) and alizarin red staining assays were performed. Proliferation was detected by 3-(4,5-Dimethylthiazol-2-yl)-2,5-diphenyltetrazolium bromide assay. Migration and angiogenesis were measured using Transwell and tube formation assays. A dual luciferase reporter assay was performed to confirm the binding relationship among MALAT1, miR-494, and specificity protein 1 (SP1). Expression levels of MALAT1, SP1, and VEGFA were elevated and miR-494 was suppressed in MC3T3-E1 cells after culture in osteogenic medium. MALAT1 knockdown suppressed the osteogenic differentiation of MC3T3-E1, since ALP activity, mineralized nodules, and expression of the osteodifferentiated markers runt-related transcription factor 2 and osterix were restrained. In addition, MALAT1 silencing inhibited angiogenesis during bone regeneration, as the proliferation, migration, and capillary tube formation of human umbilical vein endothelial cells were blocked. Furthermore, miR-494 was directly targeted by MALAT1 and regulated the SP1/Toll-like receptor 2 (TLR2)/bone morphogenetic protein 2 (BMP2) axis by targeting SP1. Furthermore, miR-494 overexpression inhibited angiogenesis and osteogenic differentiation. Moreover, SP1 overexpression or miR-494 inhibition rescued the regulatory effect of sh-MALAT1 on angiogenesis and osteogenic differentiation. Taken together, these findings indicate that MALAT1 promotes angiogenesis and osteogenic differentiation by targeting miR-494 and activating the SP1/TLR2/BMP2 pathway, suggesting a novel target for bone regeneration therapy by promoting angiogenesis.
ScienceNature.com

PD-L1 and XCR1 dendritic cells are region-specific regulators of gut homeostasis

The intestinal mucosa constitutes an environment of closely regulated immune cells. Dendritic cells (DC) interact with the gut microbiome and antigens and are important in maintaining gut homeostasis. Here, we investigate DC transcriptome, phenotype and function in five anatomical locations of the gut lamina propria (LP) which constitute different antigenic environments. We show that DC from distinct gut LP compartments induce distinct T cell differentiation and cytokine secretion. We also find that PD-L1+ DC in the duodenal LP and XCR1+ DC in the colonic LP comprise distinct tolerogenic DC subsets that are crucial for gut homeostasis. Mice lacking PD-L1+ and XCR1+ DC have a proinflammatory gut milieu associated with an increase in Th1/Th17 cells and a decrease in Treg cells and have exacerbated disease in the models of 5-FU-induced mucositis and DSS-induced colitis. Our findings identify PD-L1+ and XCR1+ DC as region-specific physiologic regulators of intestinal homeostasis.
ScienceNature.com

A direct interareal feedback-to-feedforward circuit in primate visual cortex

The mammalian sensory neocortex consists of hierarchically organized areas reciprocally connected via feedforward (FF) and feedback (FB) circuits. Several theories of hierarchical computation ascribe the bulk of the computational work of the cortex to looped FF-FB circuits between pairs of cortical areas. However, whether such corticocortical loops exist remains unclear. In higher mammals, individual FF-projection neurons send afferents almost exclusively to a single higher-level area. However, it is unclear whether FB-projection neurons show similar area-specificity, and whether they influence FF-projection neurons directly or indirectly. Using viral-mediated monosynaptic circuit tracing in macaque primary visual cortex (V1), we show that V1 neurons sending FF projections to area V2 receive monosynaptic FB inputs from V2, but not other V1-projecting areas. We also find monosynaptic FB-to-FB neuron contacts as a second motif of FB connectivity. Our results support the existence of FF-FB loops in primate cortex, and suggest that FB can rapidly and selectively influence the activity of incoming FF signals.
HealthNature.com

Autonomous navigation of a magnetic colonoscope using force sensing and a heuristic search algorithm

This paper presents an autonomous navigation system for cost-effective magnetic-assisted colonoscopy, employing force-based sensors, an actuator, a proportional–integrator controller and a real-time heuristic searching method. The force sensing system uses load cells installed between the robotic arm and external permanent magnets to derive attractive force data as the basis for real-time surgical safety monitoring and tracking information to navigate the disposable magnetic colonoscope. The average tracking accuracy on magnetic field navigator (MFN) platform in x-axis and y-axis are 1.14 ± 0.59 mm and 1.61 ± 0.45 mm, respectively, presented in mean error ± standard deviation. The average detectable radius of the tracking system is 15 cm. Three simulations of path planning algorithms are presented and the learning real-time A* (LRTA*) algorithm with our proposed directional heuristic evaluation design has the best performance. It takes 75 steps to complete the traveling in unknown synthetic colon map. By integrating the force-based sensing technology and LRTA* path planning algorithm, the average time required to complete autonomous navigation of a highly realistic colonoscopy training model on the MFN platform is 15 min 38 s and the intubation rate is 83.33%. All autonomous navigation experiments are completed without intervention by the operator.
HealthNature.com

Mitochondrial dysfunction associated with autophagy and mitophagy in cerebrospinal fluid cells of patients with delayed cerebral ischemia following subarachnoid hemorrhage

Decreased mitochondrial membrane potential in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) was observed in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) accompanied by delayed cerebral ischemia (DCI). However, whether abnormal mechanisms of mitochondria are associated with the development of DCI has not been reported yet. Under cerebral ischemia, mitochondria can transfer into the extracellular space. Mitochondrial dysfunction can aggravate neurologic complications. The objective of this study was to evaluate whether mitochondrial dysfunction might be associated with autophagy and mitophagy in CSF cells to provide possible insight into DCI pathogenesis. CSF samples were collected from 56 SAH patients (DCI, n = 21; and non-DCI, n = 35). We analyzed CSF cells using autophagy and mitophagy markers (DAPK1, BNIP3L, BAX, PINK1, ULK1, and NDP52) via qRT-PCR and western blotting of proteins (BECN1, LC3, and p62). Confocal microscopy and immunogold staining were performed to demonstrate the differentially expression of markers within dysfunctional mitochondria. Significant induction of autophagic flux with accumulation of autophagic vacuoles, increased expression of BECN1, LC3-II, and p62 degradation were observed during DCI. Compared to non-DCI patients, DCI patients showed significantly increased mRNA expression levels (2−ΔCt) of DAPK1, BNIP3L, and PINK1, but not BAX, ULK1, or NDP52. Multivariable logistic regression analysis revealed that Hunt and Hess grade ≥ IV (p = 0.023), DAPK1 (p = 0.003), and BNIP3L (p = 0.039) were related to DCI. Increased mitochondrial dysfunction associated with autophagy and mitophagy could play an important role in DCI pathogenesis.
HealthNature.com

Mapping gene and gene pathways associated with coronary artery disease: a CARDIoGRAM exome and multi-ancestry UK biobank analysis

Coronary artery disease (CAD) genome-wide association studies typically focus on single nucleotide variants (SNVs), and many potentially associated SNVs fail to reach the GWAS significance threshold. We performed gene and pathway-based association (GBA) tests on publicly available Coronary ARtery DIsease Genome wide Replication and Meta-analysis consortium Exome (n = 120,575) and multi ancestry pan UK Biobank study (n = 442,574) summary data using versatile gene-based association study (VEGAS2) and Multi-marker analysis of genomic annotation (MAGMA) to identify novel genes and pathways associated with CAD. We included only exonic SNVs and excluded regulatory regions. VEGAS2 and MAGMA ranked genes and pathways based on aggregated SNV test statistics. We used Bonferroni corrected gene and pathway significance threshold at 3.0 × 10–6 and 1.0 × 10–5, respectively. We also report the top one percent of ranked genes and pathways. We identified 17 top enriched genes with four genes (PCSK9, FAM177, LPL, ARGEF26), reaching statistical significance (p ≤ 3.0 × 10–6) using both GBA tests in two GWAS studies. In addition, our analyses identified ten genes (DUSP13, KCNJ11, CD300LF/RAB37, SLCO1B1, LRRFIP1, QSER1, UBR2, MOB3C, MST1R, and ABCC8) with previously unreported associations with CAD, although none of the single SNV associations within the genes were genome-wide significant. Among the top 1% non-lipid pathways, we detected pathways regulating coagulation, inflammation, neuronal aging, and wound healing.
ScienceNature.com

Role of interferon regulatory factor 7 in corneal endothelial cells after HSV-1 infection

Viral infections of the cornea including herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1) cause visual morbidity, and the corneal endothelial cell damage leads to significant visual impairment. Interferon regulatory factor 7 (IRF7) has been identified as a significant regulator in corneal endothelial cells after an HSV-1 infection. To examine the role played by IRF7, the DNA binding domain (DBD) of IRF7 of human corneal endothelial cells (HCEn) was disrupted. An RNAi inhibition of IRF7 and IRF7 DBD disruption (IRF7 ∆DBD) led to an impairment of IFN-β production. Impaired IFN-β production by IRF7 ∆DBD was regained by IRF7 DNA transfection. Transcriptional network analysis indicated that IRF7 plays a role in antigen presentation function of corneal endothelial cells. When the antigen presentation activity of HCEn cells were examined for priming of memory CD8 T cells, IRF7 disruption abolished the anti-viral cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CTL) response which was dependent on the major histocompatibility complex (MHC) class I. To further examine the roles played by IRF7 in CTL induction as acquired immunity, the contribution of IRF7 to MHC class I-mediated antigen presentation was assessed. Analysis of IRF7 ∆DBD cells indicated that IRF7 played an unrecognized role in MHC class I induction, and the viral infection induced-MHC class I induction was abolished by IRF7 disruption. Collectively, the IRF7 in corneal endothelial cells not only contributed to type I IFN response, but also to the mediation of viral infection-induced MHC class I upregulation and priming of CD8 arm of acquired immunity.
CancerNature.com

RNA-binding protein 39: a promising therapeutic target for cancer

RNA-binding motif protein 39 (RBM39), as a key factor in tumor-targeted mRNA and protein expression, not only plays a vital role in tumorigenesis, but also has broad development prospects in clinical treatment and drug research. Moreover, since RBM39 was identified as a target of sulfonamides, it has played a key role in the emerging field of molecule drug development. Hence, it is of great significance to study the interaction between RBM39 and tumors and the clinical application of drug-targeted therapy. In this paper, we describe the possible multi-level regulation of RBM39, including gene transcription, protein translation, and alternative splicing. Importantly, the molecular function of RBM39 as an important splicing factor in most common tumors is systematically outlined. Furthermore, we briefly introduce RBM39’s tumor-targeted drug research and its clinical application, hoping to give reference significance for the molecular mechanism of RBM39 in tumors, and provide reliable ideas for in-depth research for future therapeutic strategies.
ElectronicsNature.com

Wireless, battery-free, and fully implantable electrical neurostimulation in freely moving rodents

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volume 7, Article number: 62 (2021) Cite this article. Implantable deep brain stimulation (DBS) systems are utilized for clinical treatment of diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and chronic pain. However, long-term efficacy of DBS is limited, and chronic neuroplastic changes and associated therapeutic mechanisms are not well understood. Fundamental and mechanistic investigation, typically accomplished in small animal models, is difficult because of the need for chronic stimulators that currently require either frequent handling of test subjects to charge battery-powered systems or specialized setups to manage tethers that restrict experimental paradigms and compromise insight. To overcome these challenges, we demonstrate a fully implantable, wireless, battery-free platform that allows for chronic DBS in rodents with the capability to control stimulation parameters digitally in real time. The devices are able to provide stimulation over a wide range of frequencies with biphasic pulses and constant voltage control via low-impedance, surface-engineered platinum electrodes. The devices utilize off-the-shelf components and feature the ability to customize electrodes to enable broad utility and rapid dissemination. Efficacy of the system is demonstrated with a readout of stimulation-evoked neural activity in vivo and chronic stimulation of the medial forebrain bundle in freely moving rats to evoke characteristic head motion for over 36 days.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Diagnostic and prognostic implications of 2018 guideline for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in clinical practice

The purpose of this study was to evaluate the implications of the 2018 updated guideline for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in clinical practice compared to 2011 guideline. This study involved 535 patients including 339 IPF and 196 non-IPF, and we retrospectively evaluated CT classifications of usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP) by two guidelines. Interobserver agreement of 2018 criteria showed moderate reliability (κ = 0.53) comparable to 2011 (κ = 0.56) but interobserver agreement for probable UIP was fair (κ = 0.40). CT pattern of indeterminate for UIP was associated with better prognosis compared with the other groups (adjusted hazard ratio [HR] = 0.36, p < 0.001). Compared to possible UIP, probable UIP demonstrated a lower positive predictive value (PPV, 62.9% vs 65.8%). In analysis of patients with CT patterns of non-definite UIP, diagnosing IPF when CT pattern showed probable UIP with lymphocyte count ≤ 15% in BAL fluid, and either male sex or age ≥ 60 years showed a high specificity of 90.6% and a PPV of 80.8% in the validation cohort. The 2018 criteria provide better prognostic stratification than the 2011 in patients with possible UIP. BAL fluid analysis can improve the diagnostic certainty for IPF diagnosis in patients with probable UIP CT pattern.

