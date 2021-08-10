Cancel
Music

Kanye Removes DaBaby Collaboration From Streaming Services

By Autumn Hawkins
1051thebounce.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks as if Kanye is cutting DaBaby off as he’s taken their 2020 hit “Nah Nah Nah” off of streaming services. The track is no longer available on Apple Music, Spotify or Tidal. DaBaby was also rumored to be on Kanye’s soon-to-be-released album Donda and has allegedly been removed per...

