Actor John Corbett may be best known for playing a universally adored love interest who famously did not get married. As Aiden Shaw on the original Sex and the City, his fraught relationship with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) went down in flames after he discovered that she was cheating on him with Big (Chris Noth) and later couldn’t commit to actually marrying him. But offscreen, Corbett has been blissfully partnered with Bo Derek, an icon in her own right, for almost 20 years — and they just revealed that they were secretly married last year.