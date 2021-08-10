San Antonio and Bexar County sue Gov. Greg Abbott over order banning school mask requirements
San Antonio and Bexar County filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging Gov. Greg Abbott’s authority to suspend state laws that give municipal officials the ability to make rules to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lawsuit, filed in state District Court in Bexar County, seeks a temporary restraining order to stop the Republican governor from enforcing his recent emergency order barring public schools from requiring masks. That order also stops schools from requiring quarantines in cases when an unvaccinated student comes into close contact with a person with COVID-19.m.sacurrent.com
