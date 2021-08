As part of their continued commitment to education, ÀNI Private Resorts (ÀNI) has announced new initiatives delivering $500,000 in school facilities and computers to each of their local communities in Anguilla, The Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. Fundedcompletely by ÀNI Private Resorts and the Tim Reynolds Foundation, these four local projects include new computer labs to help expand Computer Science education, as well as other educational facility improvements including upgrading libraries, and classrooms.