Hasbro Reveals New Army Building Figure with Marvel Legends The Hand

Starscream is ready his time to rule the Decepticons as Hasbro reveals their newest Studio Series figure from Transformers: The Movie. Coronation Starscream is here and ready to reign supreme with his new Leader Class figure that stands 8.5" tall. The Deception will convert from robot to jet mode in just 29 steps and will come with 2 null rays and 2 shoulder armor pieces. Other included accessories include a cape, crown, and a throne to allow Transformers: The Movie fans to show off the All Hail Starscream scene from the film. This, Starscream does not have to be interrupted and can assert his iron grip on your Transformers Decepticon collection. The Transformers Studios Series 86-12 Leader Coronation Starscream figure from Hasbro is priced at $54.99. He is set to rule in April 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.