Hasbro Reveals New Army Building Figure with Marvel Legends The Hand
Hell's Kitchen is about to be overrun as Hasbro reveals their newest Army Building Marvel Legends figure with The Hand. Hasbro is no stranger to Army Building figures as there are already three on the market with A.I.M Soldier, Hydra Trooper, and Hellfire Guards. All of these figures are nicely detailed and come with a nice set of accessories to help take the fight to your Marvel Comics collection. Each of these is set as a Hasbro Pulse exclusive and is constantly restocked so fans can keep increasing the ranks of their armies. A new villain has arisen as the Hand is ready to take down Daredevil and Hell's Kitchen with a massive force this time.bleedingcool.com
