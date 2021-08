Call of Duty Modern Warfare, and its Battle-Royale hub Warzone, have finally released a new submachinegun: the CX-9, which looks conspicuously similar to the CZ Scorpion. Even as the game caught attention from both gamers, active military, veterans, and firearms culture for its representation of real-world guns, gear, and concepts, some attachments available within the game can occasionally stretch reality. A key part of the game is the ability for the player to put attachments on their chosen firearms that change performance as well as appearance, and the CX-9 is no different. Already CX-9 Warzone Loadouts are reaching the web, and one thing it accurately represents is the growing list of “attachments” available for the CZ Scorpion.