Bachelorette Finale: Katie Accuses Greg of Gaslighting Her to Get “Acting Practice”

‘The Bachelorette’ is an exciting dating reality show that has a single woman chose her dream partner from a group of eligible bachelors. In season 17 of the show, bank marketing manager Katie Thurston was given the opportunity to pick out her dream partner. A former contestant on ‘The Bachelor,’ Katie seemed quite taken with Blake Moynes when he was introduced in the fourth week of the season. The two showed great chemistry and seemed to be quite dedicated to each other. Naturally, there is a lot of curiosity about whether Katie and Blake ended up together. Let’s find out, shall we?