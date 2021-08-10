Cancel
Bachelorette Finale: Katie Accuses Greg of Gaslighting Her to Get “Acting Practice”

By Savannah Wals h
Vanity Fair
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“As much as I wish I was, I’m no Meryl Streep,” Greg told Katie from the hot seat, moments before she celebrated her engagement to another man. The agony of a bad breakup is twofold—the moment it happens, and the inevitable first run-in afterwards. This awkward meeting between Bachelorette Katie Thurston and her ex, Greg Grippo was the centerpiece of Monday’s Season 17 finale. Despite his frontrunner status, Grippo shockingly self-eliminated during last week’s episode, leaving viewers eager to see the fallout from his tearful exit.

www.vanityfair.com

