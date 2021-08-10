Cancel
Maine State

How to Share Maine Roads with an Amish Horse and Buggy

By Cindy Campbell
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is offering tips on how to safely share the road with Maine's Amish community. It's not only in Lincoln County where you'll find Amish residents. Unity is another community where it's not unusual to see a horse and buggy traveling along the road. In this day of faster cars and bigger trucks, the vehicles can seem quaint. But they can also become dangerous for all involved, if not shown the proper respect. Horses can get spooked and buggies don't have airbags.

