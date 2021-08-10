Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bourdain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Apple Store#Minari 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
WorkoutsCourier News

Will gyms go the way of arcades and movie rental stores?

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Going to the gym was always part of Kari Hamra’s routine until last year’s government-ordered shutdowns forced her to replace the workouts with daily rides on her Peloton stationary bike. That’s when she discovered something surprising — she did not miss the gym. At least not...
MoviesTheHDRoom

Watch ‘CODA’ Apple TV Movie Online for Free

Director Sian Heder’s CODA (short for “Child of Deaf Adults”) movie arrived exclusively on the Apple+ streaming service on Friday, August 13th 2021. The unusual coming-of-age story dominated the Sundance Film Festival jury and audience awards earlier this year, and sold to Apple for a whopping $25 million. Find out...
MoviesDecider

New Movies On Demand: ‘Black Widow,’ ‘Joe Bell,’ ‘Profile’ + More

For all the news about Scarlett Johansson and Disney’s souring relationship over her Black Widow compensation, one thing is certain: The film is still a lot of fun and we’re lucky to have one last moment with Scarlett as Black Widow and the introduction of both Florence Pugh and David Harbour into the MCU. The film is now available in wide release on VOD and if you haven’t seen it yet on Disney+, you can now pop over to iTunes to get that Romanoff backstory. Joe Bell, which was released in theaters in July, is also available on VOD this weekend. The Mark Wahlberg film tells the story of a father who walks across America to spread awareness and fight bullying after his son Jadin commits suicide. This week’s new movies on VOD run the gamut from fierce and fun to gut-wrenching to innovative.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
TechnologyMacdaily News

Apple redesigns online store site, revives dedicated ‘Store’ tab

Apple has updated its Apple.com website to add a dedicated “Store” tab and debut a new design for the Apple Store Online. There’s a new “Store” tab in the top navigation bar on the website, which goes to a dedicated online store portal where customers can select from a product carousel with cards that include Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

App Store: Apple promotes problematic apps

Apple has advertised applications in a local app store that developers consider problematic. The programs are so-called relaxation apps that ASMR connect with “digital slime”. That alone wouldn’t be objectionable, but some of the programs cost over $ 10 a week, reports the developer Beau Nouvelle on Twitter. So you could call it a subscription trap.
Movies13newsnow.com

'Willy Wonka' returns to theaters for 50th anniversary

COLORADO, USA — Beloved 1971 classic "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" is returning to movie theaters in celebration of its 50th anniversary. The film, which stars Gene Wilder as eccentric candy man Willy Wonka, will play in movie houses nationwide on Sunday, Aug. 15 and Wednesday, Aug. 18. Also...
MoviesVanity Fair

John David Washington Goes Through Hell in Beckett

Those used to the sparkling, seaside Greece of, say, the Mamma Mia films will find a startlingly different country in the new thriller Beckett (Netflix, August 13). Craggy, gray, and forbidding, the Greece of Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s tense film is the evocative backdrop for a kind of survival story. But it is also, quite palpably, depicted as a dynamic and troubled nation, the country’s ongoing economic and political strife given compassionate and considered attention.
TV SeriesTechRadar

10 of the best original sitcoms you can stream on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and more

The humble sitcom didn’t appear to be a priority for the streaming world initially. Netflix waited a full two years after launching its first original to truly aim for a high joke ratio (and with a remake of, er, Richie Rich to boot). And although the fledgling Amazon offered the show Betas in its early spate of new programming, it cancelled the Silicon Valley comedy after only a single season.
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

This Is What Happened To Jarrod Schulz After Storage Wars

Jarrod Schulz became a fan-favorite on popular A&E series "Storage Wars" when he joined back in 2010 alongside his then-partner Brandi Passante. The two were well-known for their constant bickering and fiery bidding style, but charmed fans nonetheless. According to the Orange County Register, the former couple already dabbled in storage auctions before appearing on "Storage Wars."
Lifestylekiss951.com

A Pilot Lets Passengers In On A Secret Way To Leave Their Masks Off

I’m a bit of a nervous flyer so I always love airplane humor from a pilot or flight attendant. This video starting trending earlier in the week of a pilot going over mask rules and regulations as the plane was departing from the gate. He was explaining to passengers why they have to leave their masks on while also offering up one way to work around that…sort of. Watch the video below!
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bomb: Scarlett Johansson goes from Marvel to DC after her fight with Disney?

Scarlett Johansson She has earned the recognition of being one of the most popular actresses in the world, something that is due in part to her participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There he played Black Widow, character who had his movie recently, and led to a legal dispute with Disney for a problem in your contract. For this reason would you go to DC Comics?

Comments / 0

Community Policy