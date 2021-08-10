The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

View more in
Movies
Workouts|Courier News
Will gyms go the way of arcades and movie rental stores?
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Going to the gym was always part of Kari Hamra’s routine until last year’s government-ordered shutdowns forced her to replace the workouts with daily rides on her Peloton stationary bike. That’s when she discovered something surprising — she did not miss the gym. At least not...
Movies|Posted byIBTimes
New Movies To Watch On Apple TV+, Netflix And In Theaters This Weekend
Looking for an escape before getting back to work or school routines? There are a number of newly released movies you can enjoy over the weekend. You can catch some of these flicks in theaters near you while there are some you can watch from the comfort of your home.
Movies|TheHDRoom
Watch ‘CODA’ Apple TV Movie Online for Free
Director Sian Heder’s CODA (short for “Child of Deaf Adults”) movie arrived exclusively on the Apple+ streaming service on Friday, August 13th 2021. The unusual coming-of-age story dominated the Sundance Film Festival jury and audience awards earlier this year, and sold to Apple for a whopping $25 million. Find out...
Movies|Decider
New Movies On Demand: ‘Black Widow,’ ‘Joe Bell,’ ‘Profile’ + More
For all the news about Scarlett Johansson and Disney’s souring relationship over her Black Widow compensation, one thing is certain: The film is still a lot of fun and we’re lucky to have one last moment with Scarlett as Black Widow and the introduction of both Florence Pugh and David Harbour into the MCU. The film is now available in wide release on VOD and if you haven’t seen it yet on Disney+, you can now pop over to iTunes to get that Romanoff backstory. Joe Bell, which was released in theaters in July, is also available on VOD this weekend. The Mark Wahlberg film tells the story of a father who walks across America to spread awareness and fight bullying after his son Jadin commits suicide. This week’s new movies on VOD run the gamut from fierce and fun to gut-wrenching to innovative.
New York City, NY|Apple Insider
Prolific identity thief used Apple Pay to steal from Apple Stores in the Apple Crime Blotter
A former U.S. senator was assaulted, more AirPods seized in Cincinnati, and an iPhone was stolen from a man's hands on the New York City subway. The latest in an occasional AppleInsider series, looking at the world of Apple-related crime. Identity thief accused of using Apple Pay to buy iPhones,...
TV Series|Popculture
Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show
Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
Technology|Macdaily News
Apple redesigns online store site, revives dedicated ‘Store’ tab
Apple has updated its Apple.com website to add a dedicated “Store” tab and debut a new design for the Apple Store Online. There’s a new “Store” tab in the top navigation bar on the website, which goes to a dedicated online store portal where customers can select from a product carousel with cards that include Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more.
Cell Phones|marketresearchtelecast.com
App Store: Apple promotes problematic apps
Apple has advertised applications in a local app store that developers consider problematic. The programs are so-called relaxation apps that ASMR connect with “digital slime”. That alone wouldn’t be objectionable, but some of the programs cost over $ 10 a week, reports the developer Beau Nouvelle on Twitter. So you could call it a subscription trap.
Movies|13newsnow.com
'Willy Wonka' returns to theaters for 50th anniversary
COLORADO, USA — Beloved 1971 classic "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" is returning to movie theaters in celebration of its 50th anniversary. The film, which stars Gene Wilder as eccentric candy man Willy Wonka, will play in movie houses nationwide on Sunday, Aug. 15 and Wednesday, Aug. 18. Also...
Movies|Vanity Fair
John David Washington Goes Through Hell in Beckett
Those used to the sparkling, seaside Greece of, say, the Mamma Mia films will find a startlingly different country in the new thriller Beckett (Netflix, August 13). Craggy, gray, and forbidding, the Greece of Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s tense film is the evocative backdrop for a kind of survival story. But it is also, quite palpably, depicted as a dynamic and troubled nation, the country’s ongoing economic and political strife given compassionate and considered attention.
TV Shows|Posted by9to5Mac
Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
Apple TV+ offers exclusive Apple original TV shows and movies in 4K HDR quality. You can watch across all of your screens and pick up where you left off on any device. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month. Here’s every Apple original television show and movie available now on Apple TV+, as well as the latest trailers …
TV Series|TechRadar
10 of the best original sitcoms you can stream on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and more
The humble sitcom didn’t appear to be a priority for the streaming world initially. Netflix waited a full two years after launching its first original to truly aim for a high joke ratio (and with a remake of, er, Richie Rich to boot). And although the fledgling Amazon offered the show Betas in its early spate of new programming, it cancelled the Silicon Valley comedy after only a single season.
TV Series|nickiswift.com
This Is What Happened To Jarrod Schulz After Storage Wars
Jarrod Schulz became a fan-favorite on popular A&E series "Storage Wars" when he joined back in 2010 alongside his then-partner Brandi Passante. The two were well-known for their constant bickering and fiery bidding style, but charmed fans nonetheless. According to the Orange County Register, the former couple already dabbled in storage auctions before appearing on "Storage Wars."
Lifestyle|kiss951.com
A Pilot Lets Passengers In On A Secret Way To Leave Their Masks Off
I’m a bit of a nervous flyer so I always love airplane humor from a pilot or flight attendant. This video starting trending earlier in the week of a pilot going over mask rules and regulations as the plane was departing from the gate. He was explaining to passengers why they have to leave their masks on while also offering up one way to work around that…sort of. Watch the video below!
Beauty & Fashion|Posted byThe US Sun
Antiques Roadshow guest lost for words as rare gown gets whopping valuation for one very lucky reason
A GUEST on Antiques Roadshow was left lost for words after a rare gown from the 19th century was given a HUGE valuation. The hit BBC show travelled to Bodnant Garden in North Wales where expert Lisa Lloyd met with two guests who had brought in the exquisite dress. The...
Posted byAmomama
Madonna’s Son Rocco Who Declined to Stay with Her after Parents’ Split Looks Incredibly Mature in Rare Snaps
In a recent photoshoot, Rocco Ritchie, Madonna’s son, showed how much he looked like his father, Guy Ritchie. Rocco is the singer’s son who ended up staying with his father after a custody battle. This week, “The Rake” shared some rare black-and-white images of Rocco Ritchie, 20, posing in clothes...
Celebrities|Posted byAmomama
Jean-Claude Van Damme Leaves a Little to Imagination Wearing Robe and Cowboy Boots in New Snap
In a social media post, Jean-Claude Van Damme showed off his toned legs in an image where he seemed out of character. The star looked more relaxed instead of the action figure he usually plays. In July 2021, Jean-Claude Van Damme, 60, appeared in a fun and hilarious photoshoot. Photographer...
Celebrities|marketresearchtelecast.com
Bomb: Scarlett Johansson goes from Marvel to DC after her fight with Disney?
Scarlett Johansson She has earned the recognition of being one of the most popular actresses in the world, something that is due in part to her participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There he played Black Widow, character who had his movie recently, and led to a legal dispute with Disney for a problem in your contract. For this reason would you go to DC Comics?
