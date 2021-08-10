The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

For all the news about Scarlett Johansson and Disney’s souring relationship over her Black Widow compensation, one thing is certain: The film is still a lot of fun and we’re lucky to have one last moment with Scarlett as Black Widow and the introduction of both Florence Pugh and David Harbour into the MCU. The film is now available in wide release on VOD and if you haven’t seen it yet on Disney+, you can now pop over to iTunes to get that Romanoff backstory. Joe Bell, which was released in theaters in July, is also available on VOD this weekend. The Mark Wahlberg film tells the story of a father who walks across America to spread awareness and fight bullying after his son Jadin commits suicide. This week’s new movies on VOD run the gamut from fierce and fun to gut-wrenching to innovative.