The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Movies|newstalkflorida.com
Entertainment Weekend: This week’s Top Ten most downloaded movies from Apple
Here are the Top Ten most downloaded films this week according to Apple:
Movies|Posted byIBTimes
New Movies To Watch On Apple TV+, Netflix And In Theaters This Weekend
Looking for an escape before getting back to work or school routines? There are a number of newly released movies you can enjoy over the weekend. You can catch some of these flicks in theaters near you while there are some you can watch from the comfort of your home.
Movies|Marie Claire
The 45 Best 2000s Movies
The 2000s were marked by iconic trends: Juicy Couture tracksuits, thin eyebrows, low-rise jeans, MTV's Cribs, and so much more. And, of course, the films of that time were equally iconic. We've scoured the archives to round up the best movies that'll remind you just how great of a decade it was. From Elle Woods reminding all of us that we can do anything we feel like to The Notebook making us all believe in love, the '00s just hit differently. Maybe it's because it was one of the last decades before streaming made it big (RIP Blockbuster), so we were able to watch all of our favorites in a not-so-comfortable seat at the movie theater with a large bucket of buttery popcorn. Or maybe it's because it was the decade in which many of us felt like we were coming of age. The '00s were a kiss goodbye to the old Hollywood tropes as Tinseltown welcomed in all new kinds of stories. Here are the 45 greatest '00s movies.
Workouts|Posted byThe Independent
Will gyms go the way of arcades and movie rental stores?
Going to the gym was always part of Kari Hamra’s routine until last year’s government-ordered shutdowns forced her to replace the workouts with daily rides on her Peloton stationary bike.That’s when she discovered something surprising — she did not miss the gym. At least not the driving back and forth, filling water bottles, changing clothes and most of all, taking time away from her husband and two boys.Now that her gym in Springfield Missouri, is open again, she’s slowly returning. But finding a more convenient exercise schedule at home and seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases in her...
Movies|9to5Mac
How to watch new movie CODA on Apple TV+
The indie movie CODA made waves at the 2021 Sundance earlier this year, sweeping the festival and winning the grand jury and audience prizes. Apple quickly snapped up the rights to the movie and it debuts today in theaters and on Apple TV+ from Friday, August 13. The plot of...
TV Shows|Posted byMental_Floss
Anthony Bourdain's Groundbreaking Kitchen Confidential Is Less Than $10 Right Now
Renowned chef, writer, and television personality Anthony Bourdain made a living off telling (sometimes blunt) truths about the culinary world. Now you can get the updated and revised version of his most important work, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, for 47 percent off on Amazon. The book, birthed...
Cell Phones|marketresearchtelecast.com
App Store: Apple promotes problematic apps
Apple has advertised applications in a local app store that developers consider problematic. The programs are so-called relaxation apps that ASMR connect with “digital slime”. That alone wouldn’t be objectionable, but some of the programs cost over $ 10 a week, reports the developer Beau Nouvelle on Twitter. So you could call it a subscription trap.
New York City, NY|Apple Insider
Prolific identity thief used Apple Pay to steal from Apple Stores in the Apple Crime Blotter
A former U.S. senator was assaulted, more AirPods seized in Cincinnati, and an iPhone was stolen from a man's hands on the New York City subway. The latest in an occasional AppleInsider series, looking at the world of Apple-related crime. Identity thief accused of using Apple Pay to buy iPhones,...
Movies|Decider
New Movies On Demand: ‘Black Widow,’ ‘Joe Bell,’ ‘Profile’ + More
For all the news about Scarlett Johansson and Disney’s souring relationship over her Black Widow compensation, one thing is certain: The film is still a lot of fun and we’re lucky to have one last moment with Scarlett as Black Widow and the introduction of both Florence Pugh and David Harbour into the MCU. The film is now available in wide release on VOD and if you haven’t seen it yet on Disney+, you can now pop over to iTunes to get that Romanoff backstory. Joe Bell, which was released in theaters in July, is also available on VOD this weekend. The Mark Wahlberg film tells the story of a father who walks across America to spread awareness and fight bullying after his son Jadin commits suicide. This week’s new movies on VOD run the gamut from fierce and fun to gut-wrenching to innovative.
TV Series|nickiswift.com
This Is What Happened To Jarrod Schulz After Storage Wars
Jarrod Schulz became a fan-favorite on popular A&E series "Storage Wars" when he joined back in 2010 alongside his then-partner Brandi Passante. The two were well-known for their constant bickering and fiery bidding style, but charmed fans nonetheless. According to the Orange County Register, the former couple already dabbled in storage auctions before appearing on "Storage Wars."
Lifestyle|kiss951.com
A Pilot Lets Passengers In On A Secret Way To Leave Their Masks Off
I’m a bit of a nervous flyer so I always love airplane humor from a pilot or flight attendant. This video starting trending earlier in the week of a pilot going over mask rules and regulations as the plane was departing from the gate. He was explaining to passengers why they have to leave their masks on while also offering up one way to work around that…sort of. Watch the video below!
Beauty & Fashion|Posted byThe US Sun
Antiques Roadshow guest lost for words as rare gown gets whopping valuation for one very lucky reason
A GUEST on Antiques Roadshow was left lost for words after a rare gown from the 19th century was given a HUGE valuation. The hit BBC show travelled to Bodnant Garden in North Wales where expert Lisa Lloyd met with two guests who had brought in the exquisite dress. The...
TV Series|Popculture
Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show
Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
Posted byThe Independent
Eminem’s adopted child comes out as non-binary on TikTok
Eminem’s adopted child has come out as non-binary.The 19-year-old made the announcement in a TikTok video, where they told their followers their name is Stevie.They said their chosen pronouns were “they / she / he” and added the hashtags “genderfluid” and “bi”.Eminem, 48, legally adopted Stevie in 2005 after reconciling with his ex Kim Scott, who is Stevie’s mother.In one of the TikTok videos, Stevie tracked their transformation, before revealing their name alongside the caption “all pronouns”.The video began with the words: “Watch me become more comfortable with myself.”Stevie’s biological father, Eric Hartter, died of an alleged drug overdose...
Posted byAmomama
Madonna’s Son Rocco Who Declined to Stay with Her after Parents’ Split Looks Incredibly Mature in Rare Snaps
In a recent photoshoot, Rocco Ritchie, Madonna’s son, showed how much he looked like his father, Guy Ritchie. Rocco is the singer’s son who ended up staying with his father after a custody battle. This week, “The Rake” shared some rare black-and-white images of Rocco Ritchie, 20, posing in clothes...
Beauty & Fashion|Posted byIndy100
Quentin Tarantino’s mum gives classiest response after director admits he hasn’t given her ‘a penny’
Quentin Tarantino’s mother has responded in the classiest fashion after her son publicly admitted that he hasn’t given her “a penny” of his fortune. The award-winning director, worth an estimated $120 million, revealed to Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman on his podcast The Moment that he had vowed never to give her his money after she made negative comments about him pursuing a writing career when he was a child.
Celebrities|Posted byAmomama
Jean-Claude Van Damme Leaves a Little to Imagination Wearing Robe and Cowboy Boots in New Snap
In a social media post, Jean-Claude Van Damme showed off his toned legs in an image where he seemed out of character. The star looked more relaxed instead of the action figure he usually plays. In July 2021, Jean-Claude Van Damme, 60, appeared in a fun and hilarious photoshoot. Photographer...
Celebrities|Posted byAmomama
Dee Dee Davis AKA Baby Girl in 'Bernie Mac Show' Posts Pic of Blue-Eyed Daughter in Blue Dress with Rarely-Seen Dad
In a recent social media post, Dee Dee Davis, also known as Baby Girl in "The Bernie Mac Show," shared a photo of her blue-eyed daughter together with her rarely-seen father as the actress announced the news about her child. Fans most commonly recognize Dee Dee Davis for her role...
Celebrities|Posted byDistractify
'Love After Lock Up' Cast Member Alla Subbotina Dies at the Age of 31
Another former cast member from the Love After Lockup franchise has died. Alla Subbotina sadly died on Aug. 7. Her sudden death comes after fans of the series were saddened by Love After Lockup Season 2 star Tracie Wagaman’s death on July 1. Audiences first came to know Alla on the debut season of the hit WE tv series. She had been in jail for five years for selling heroin, but Alla had her boyfriend, James Cristia, waiting for her to get out.
