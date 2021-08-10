MU settles lawsuit with former track coach over racial discrimination

Mississippi State University A 2019 picture of Carjay Lyles at Mississippi State University

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The University of Missouri settled a lawsuit with a former track coach over claims he faced racial discrimination while there.

An attorney for Carjay Lyles said the parties settled the lawsuit for $1.1 million just weeks before a lengthy jury trial was set to start. Attorney Brittany Mehl said she could not comment further, only saying the agreement satisfied all parties involved.

The parties in the case notified the court of the settlement Friday, according to online court records.

Lyles sued the university in 2018. He claimed track and field coach Brett Halter made racist comments to him while he worked for the team from 2013 to 2017. Lyles was "constructively discharged" from the team in 2017, claiming he could not handle his treatment there after he tried complaining the several university officials about it. The university denied those claims.

The 10-day trial was set to start Aug. 23 in Boone County. Pre-trial motions show several current and former track and field coaches at MU were scheduled to testify.

Lyles is now an assistant track coach at Mississippi State University.

A university spokesman declined to comment.

