Some Texas School Districts Are Ready To Battle Abbott Over Masks

By Chad Hasty
NewsTalk 940 AM
NewsTalk 940 AM
 6 days ago
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order banning local officials from instituting mask mandates and other restrictions due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The executive order from Governor Abbott includes school districts not being able to issue mask requirements. While Abbott's order is known by all school districts, it...

NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
